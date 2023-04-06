Home Business “EY Sustainability Summit”, technology is the key to the transition
“EY Sustainability Summit”, technology is the key to the transition

by admin
by admin

"EY Sustainability Summit", technology is the key to the transition

Digital for a change of pace in terms of sustainability for Italian companies

At the EY “Sustainability Summit 2023”, which was held on April 5 in Milan, the role of digital took center stage during the panel “Sustainability in the digital age: solutions to enable ESG transformation”. Carrefour, Birra Peroni, Snam and Mediaset Group took part in the round table as testimonial companies.

Technology and digital have a dichotomous role – he said Irene Pipola, Italy Consulting TMT Leader di EY. On the one hand they are part of the problem, representing 3-4% of overall CO2 emissions, on the other they are undoubtedly one of the determining levers for carrying out the transformation. Data already plays a key role today and will have it more and more over time. In fact, in the future, the more the sustainability data will be treated in a similar way to the financial ones, the more they will be able to indicate the direction in which to eventually direct investments”.

This is how technology works in the company

All the companies involved in the panel brought concrete examples of how digital and data can be fundamental in moving in the direction of sustainability. Carrefour for example, it has recently introduced a digital platform to stimulate international suppliers to contribute to the reduction of the Carbon Footprint.

The platform allows for monitor the greenhouse gas emissions of the products that are distributed over time in the Carrefour points of sale, in order to be able to pursue the objectives that the brand has set itself, namely the reduction of 30% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from their supply chain. Peroni recounted the traceability experiment in blockchain of barley, raw material for beer. The technology allows you to see the impact of changes to procedures in the field in real time, thus having data that is no longer static but “in motion”.

See also  Inflation, Istat confirms the estimates: in September + 8.9%, the shopping cart grows by 10.9%. It hadn't happened since 1983

Mediaset is trying to reduce the carbon footprint of television products starting from its ecosystem of suppliers, made up of small and medium-sized enterprises that have not yet fully adapted to ESG measurements. Integrated data management it therefore allows suppliers, even small ones, to improve. Snamwith the help of data and digital technology, is on the one hand trying to consolidate energy efficiency in consumption and on the other is carrying out the transition from a network that focuses on the distribution of natural gas to one that will manage low-emission energy sources. The data and technologies will therefore help to face the “green” transition where, among the vectors, there are electricity, hydrogen and bio-mentane.

(ITALPRESS)

