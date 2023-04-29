Eyewear, contract renewed: increase of 167 on the minimum to 18 thousand workers

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 18 thousand eyewear workers who work in around 400 companies will have an increase on the minimum of 167 euros and an overall increase of 180 euros, thanks to the improvement of welfare institutions. This is what was shared by Anfao, assisted by Confindustria Moda and by Filctem-Cgil, Femca-Cisl, Uiltec-Uil in the hypothesis of an agreement for the renewal of the national contract for the three-year period 2023-2025, which expired on 31 December.

The economic part

The overall average increase (Tec) reaches 180 euros. Of these, 167 euros are on the minimum (Tem) with reference to the 4th level, distributed in 3 tranches: 62 euros from May 2023, 48 euros from March 2024, 57 euros from February 2025. The total amount thus reaches 4,006 euros, according to what the unions calculate. In addition to the minimum increase, the improvement of contractual welfare must be added: in fact, an increase of 0.3% euro has been envisaged on the supplementary pension, on the Previmoda fund, 3 euro on supplementary health care, on the Sanimoda fund which improve the level of benefits, and 2 euros for non-self-sufficiency. All this will be borne by the companies. The agreement also provides for an improvement in the equalization element of 10% for companies that do not practice second-level bargaining and 2 euro increases on all organizational behaviour.

The centrality of continuing education

The eyewear agreement introduces the right to continuous training which provides for a package of 16 compulsory hours over the two-year period for each employee employed by the company and a series of tools that will be made available to all. For the regulatory part, protections in the event of serious illnesses were improved, extending the job retention period to 18 months, and protections on the subject of gender-based violence. Also improved for equal opportunities, with the development of an Observatory project to facilitate the implementation of good practices and their dissemination throughout the sector, with the involvement of company commissions. The guidelines on participation have also been regulated of workers and smart working. With regard to the first-level classification, it was decided that the employee would automatically move to higher levels after 6 months and an increase of 268 euros over the three-year period, bringing the gross monthly salary to 1,559 euros.