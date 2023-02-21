Eyewear, Vitaloni (President of Mido): “Italy has a stronger appeal than it did five years ago”. Here because

Il eyewear sector not only holds up, but performs like a train, becoming national pride: “Today the Made In Italy has a stronger appeal than five years ago, we guarantee values ​​that the big buyers are looking for: transparency, sustainability, careful control over the supply chain. Our districts, Belluno and Varese, act within a radius of 50 km for a total of 18,200 employees it’s a production value increased by 24% in 2022”.

As, John Vitaloni, president of Mido, the international eyewear fair that has just ended. 2022 was a key year: According to Anfao estimates, based on the data available last October, the production of Italian eyewear in 2022 was 5.17 billion euros, up 24% compared to 2021. The in exporti, which absorb around 90% of the sector’s production, grew by 22.5%: those of the sunglasses showed a tendential change of 28.9% settling at almost 3.4 billion euros, with the complete recovery of this segment, which had been particularly penalized in the pandemic period.

