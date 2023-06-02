F-35: Germany buys stealth jet despite billions in cost explosion

America’s largest defense project, the F-35 fighter jet, is stuck in a development trap. An engine problem in particular should make operation considerably more expensive for German taxpayers. A report by the US Court of Auditors reveals the basic weaknesses of the stealth jet.

The US armed forces alone are to receive a total of 2,470 F-35 jets from the manufacturer Lockheed Martin

Dhe F-35 fighter jet could be an expensive item for the US taxpayer: Calculated over the entire period of operation, the unimaginable sum of almost 1.7 trillion US dollars could come together. Not only that, but the fighter jet program is becoming more expensive and delayed. This critical conclusion is on the first page of a new report by the US Court of Auditors (GAO) on the mega-project that has just been presented.

More and more countries around the world are deciding to buy the aircraft, among them Germany. The F-35 is intended to replace the outdated Tornado model for transporting tactical nuclear bombs in the Air Force. But the US Court of Auditors now points to a dilemma in the development. The technology on board the jet, such as the radar, already requires more cooling air than originally planned.

As a result, the engine is used more, which increases maintenance costs. Actually, the next more modern variant of the F-35 (experts speak of “Block 4”) would require a new engine including a modified cooling system and power supply, but that is obviously not planned.

The new report by the US Court of Auditors recommends that the US Congress better monitor costs and the precise design of the future engine. The problems and challenges with the F-35 model are also a warning to politicians and industry in Germany, France and Spain. The three European countries are developing a new fighter jet in the FCAS project (Future Combat Air System), which should be operational in 2040. There are already delays and probably also higher costs in the largest European armaments project.

What the F-35 problems mean for Germany as a future user is still unclear. Experts say the US Court of Auditors’ report refers to the next, more modern variant (Block 4), which Germany did not order. However, the report points to the basic weaknesses and problems of the stealth jet, of which a good 900 have already been delivered worldwide.

It says soberly that new problems with the aircraft continue to be identified and the model has yet to demonstrate that it meets all technical requirements. The US armed forces alone are said to have ordered a total of 2,470 jets from the manufacturer Lockheed Martin receive.

The project has been revised four times since 2012, partly because of delays in development, writes the US Court of Auditors. Since then, development costs have increased by $20.5 billion to $416.2 billion. The modernized variant (Block 4) would cost another $16.5 billion to develop, for example for new software, new radar technology and anti-collision technology.

The engine (F-135) is supplied by the manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. However, it needs to be modernized to provide enough power and cooling air for future capabilities. The report also refers to delays in the simulators, deliveries and quality problems with the engine. “In 2022, Lockheed Martin delivered 50 percent of its aircraft late,” it says. The percentage is three times higher than in 2021.

The problems with the cooling have been known since 2013, according to the report. Lockheed Martin had already applied to change the engine design at the time, but those responsible for the program objected in view of the costs and the impact of deadlines. Officials decided to “keep the original F135 engine design on the assumption that there would be increased wear, more maintenance and a reduced engine life,” the report says. The cooling problems would be exacerbated as the plane gains new capabilities in the future.

Cooling issues must be under control by 2029

According to the US Court of Auditors, the life cycle costs of the fleet are 38 billion dollars higher due to the increased wear of the engine. The Pentagon started the program and procurement in 2001 without sufficient knowledge of the critical technologies or a solid design.

The air cooling system, including higher engine performance, must be changed by 2029 so that the aircraft can get its new capabilities by 2035. A completely new drive possibly from the competitor manufacturer General Electric the fighter jet should probably not get it. In March it was announced that there are no plans for this. A completely new engine would be considerably more expensive.

