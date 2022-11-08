I FAAMG they have experienced a difficult quarter like they have not seen for a long time, ending up under the lens of market and many investors that in search of interesting returns often focus on American big techs. In particular, an analysis by Alberto Artoni, Portfolio Manager US Equity of AcomeA SGR, explores the issue.

It was 2013 and Jim Cramerwell-known face of the CNBC and historical presenter of the TV show “Mad Money”, coined the acronym FANG referring to four companies (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google), united by the great potential for growth thanks to their high technological content. Over the years the acronym was changed to FAAMGincluding Apple and Microsoft at the expense of Netflix (whose market capitalization was less relevant than the 5 largest companies

dello Standard&Poors).

Il new acronym reflects the achievements of Apple in services (contents, payments, etc …) and those of Microsoft in the cloud. Although with the necessary differences between the individual stocks, until about the end of last year, a bet on Big Tech would have proved highly successful (in recent years the market capitalization of the so-called FAAMG has reached almost a quarter of the entire S&P 500) .

However this year something seems to have changed and the results of quarter confirm a difficult time for Big Tech. With the sole exception of Apple (which did not shine), the other four mega-caps deeply disappointed expectations, resulting in a strongly negative performance after the announcement of the results.

Meta it was definitely the worsebecause, in addition to confirming the fears related to the performance of the business (penalized by the privacy protections introduced by Apple and by increasing competition between social media), has announced a renewed commitment to make large investments in the Metaverse, without however offering a vision on how and when this strategy will eventually generate returns.

Amazon e Microsoftwhich manage the world‘s # 1 (AWS) and # 2 (Azure) Cloud services, have seen a slowdown in yet strong growth, catching investors who thought they were finding refuge in an independent structural growth trend from the economic situation and impervious to competition.

Also Google reported disappointing numbers, particularly regarding Youtube. It should be noted that, over the last 12 months, the company has increased its employees by + 24% from 150K to 186K FTE, putting further pressure on margins. These dynamics are even more relevant in the face of a season of results that outlines a general stability of the numbers, albeit with the necessary differences between the individual companies.

Based on the data available up to now, we can observe how the numbers hold up overall, albeit with a positive surprise contained compared to expectations (modest especially with respect to turnover and profits). Compared to the third quarter of last year, revenues grew by almost double digits, in the face of decidedly less brilliant profits. This dynamic is consistent with a macroeconomic framework characterized by a moderate vitality and high inflation, which, together with the strong dollar and the persistence (albeit in the presence of a clear trend of improvement) of some difficulties on the supply chain front, has led to a contraction in margins.

Overall, the so-called “old economy” and the financial sector in particular are defending themselves: the interest margin benefits from the rise in interest rates while credit quality remains stable. The large investment banks offset the decline in extraordinary finance activities with an increase in trading fees, especially in fixed income.

This season of results seems to confirm the trend in place since the beginning of the year in favor of a style of value management. As can be seen in the graph below, the ratio between the MSCI US value index and the MSCI US growth index, after reaching the lowest level since the 1990s in December 2021, shows a significant recovery in the value style, although there is still a lot of ground to recover. to get closer to the average values ​​on a historical basis.