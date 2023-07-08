Fabi, 14.9 billion in unpaid mortgage installments by Italians

Fabi, the installments of unpaid mortgages and loans by Italians are worth 14.9 billion

Are worth 14.9 billion euros in unpaid installments on mortgages and sundry loans by almost one million Italian families. This is supported by the Autonomous Italian Banking Federation (Fabi) indicating among the causes of insolvencies “the increase in the cost of money, the increase in interest rates and the race of inflation”.

Factors which, according to the union, “reduce disposable income and make it difficult for bank customers to meet loan deadlines”. Unpaid mortgage installments amount to 6.8 billion, consumer credit to 3.7 billion and arrears relating to other personal loans amount to 4.3 billion.

According to Fabi, 5.7 billion are certain non-performing loans, 7.1 billion are probable defaults and around 2 billion are overdue installments.

And they reached altitude 425.5 billion euros in mortgages granted to Italians from banks as of 30 April. About a third of the total, i.e. 140 billion, is made up of variable rate mortgages. Compared to the end of 2017 – reports the Fabi, which processed the Bank of Italy data – the loans granted have grown by around 50 billion, with an increase of 13.4%. Out of a total of 25.7 million Italian families, around 3.5 million have taken out a mortgage.

Added to the figure are 6.8 million citizens also indebted with other forms of financing, such as consumer credit and personal loans, for a total disbursed of 251.2 billion euro. A figure, according to Fabi “in line with the values ​​of the end of 2017”, but slowing down compared to the trend of recent months. A sign, the latter, of the “negative impact of the increase in interest rates”.