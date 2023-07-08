Home » Fabi, 14.9 billion in unpaid mortgage installments by Italians
Business

Fabi, 14.9 billion in unpaid mortgage installments by Italians

by admin
Fabi, 14.9 billion in unpaid mortgage installments by Italians

Fabi, the installments of unpaid mortgages and loans by Italians are worth 14.9 billion

Are worth 14.9 billion euros in unpaid installments on mortgages and sundry loans by almost one million Italian families. This is supported by the Autonomous Italian Banking Federation (Fabi) indicating among the causes of insolvencies “the increase in the cost of money, the increase in interest rates and the race of inflation”.

Factors which, according to the union, “reduce disposable income and make it difficult for bank customers to meet loan deadlines”. Unpaid mortgage installments amount to 6.8 billion, consumer credit to 3.7 billion and arrears relating to other personal loans amount to 4.3 billion.

According to Fabi, 5.7 billion are certain non-performing loans, 7.1 billion are probable defaults and around 2 billion are overdue installments.

And they reached altitude 425.5 billion euros in mortgages granted to Italians from banks as of 30 April. About a third of the total, i.e. 140 billion, is made up of variable rate mortgages. Compared to the end of 2017 – reports the Fabi, which processed the Bank of Italy data – the loans granted have grown by around 50 billion, with an increase of 13.4%. Out of a total of 25.7 million Italian families, around 3.5 million have taken out a mortgage.

Added to the figure are 6.8 million citizens also indebted with other forms of financing, such as consumer credit and personal loans, for a total disbursed of 251.2 billion euro. A figure, according to Fabi “in line with the values ​​of the end of 2017”, but slowing down compared to the trend of recent months. A sign, the latter, of the “negative impact of the increase in interest rates”.

You may also like

Tax passive income: you need to know that

Logistics and transport between foreign investments, Apulian companies...

Six stocks with top opportunities according to an...

Hoax at the petrol station: petrol stations forced...

Titan: Malfunction before, passengers were stuck for two...

David Beckham: Unveiling the Luxury Car That Revs...

Resolution 6 of 06/26/2023 – Termination of available...

Tianyanmei: The Trustworthy Business Assistant Launched at Huawei...

Ruble continues to lose value: is Prigozhin back...

Fake Rolex watches make up half of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy