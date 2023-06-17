Fabi, Sileoni confirmed as general secretary with 98.2% of the votes

Fabi, Sileoni confirmed general secretary

At the end of the Congress, the delegates of the Autonomous Italian Banking Federation elected the Central Steering Committee which then voted for the new national secretariat made up of: Sileon, Of Philippi, Pari, Mess, Scarin, Morelli, Xausa, Bertinotti, Mercaldo, Guinness, Milazzo

Lando Maria Sileoni the general secretary of the was confirmed today Fabi with 98.2% of preferences equal to 102,068 votes. The national secretariat of the Autonomous Italian Banking Federation she was elected by the organization’s Central Steering Committee at the end of the voting of the 22nd National Congress, which began on Monday 12 June in Rome.

The new national secretariat is made up of: Lando Maria Sileoni general secretary (Viterbo), Giuliano De Philips assistant general secretary (Lecce), Matthias Equal assistant general secretary (Rimini), Franco Casini administrative secretary (Lucca), Mauro Scarin organizational secretary (Milan), Mauro Morelli (Roma), Giuliano Xausa (Vicenza), Luca Bertinotti (Wedge), Elizabeth Mercaldo (Benevento), Daniele Ginese (Milano), Charles Milazzo (Milano).

Per Sileon, first elected in 2010 and then again in 2014 and 2018, is the fourth term, a record for the organization; For Guinness, Mercaldo e Milazzo this is the debut in the secretariat. In confirmation of the growth, relevance and authority of the organization, the words of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella: “In recent decades, the Federation’s activity has enriched the panorama of trade union organizations in the banking sector, contributing to the debate on the issues of safeguarding savings and credit to households and businesses, which our Constitution encourages and protects”, wrote the Head of State in a message sent to Fabi which, at the opening of the congress, was read and, at the end of which, the whole room stood up to the notes of the National Anthem.

