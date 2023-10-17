“Fabulous concept” – DHDL startup Zeedz wins mega deal

Save the world in a playful way – that should be possible with Zeedz, a mobile phone game. The pitch convinced five investors in the season finale of ‘The Lions’ Den’: a DHDL record. What’s behind it?

Zeedz founder Sven Junglas presents his blockchain game in the lion’s den. RTL+

Fast Every second German occasionally plays video games, Ascending trend. The smartphone is by far the most popular platform for gamers – and 72 percent of them spend money on in-game purchases or game downloads: an attractive target group for Sven Junglas’ startup. On Monday at “The Lions’ Den”, the young entrepreneur convinced not one, but all five celebrity investors of his idea: Zeedz, a “Play for Purpose Game”. What’s behind it?

Zeedz is a game for the smartphone that is all about animated plant creatures, the so-called Zeedles. They are somewhat reminiscent of Nintendo’s Pokémon or the fantasy characters from the Disney film “Elemental”. The different Zeedles have characteristic needs and abilities – they have different values ​​and can be collected and exchanged.

Plant creatures on the blockchain

Technically, the Zeedles “live” as NFTs on a blockchain and can be exchanged, collected and sold there. They have names like “Kastanos” and can cost anywhere from $9 to $9,000. Kastanos, for example, has already found a buyer for 1,500 euros.

Stages of development of a ‘Zeedle’: Allowing plant creatures like this to thrive is one of the main tasks of the game. Zeedz

Because even before the game was available for download, the founders had already built up a fan base through clever marketing – and had already earned over 1.5 million euros, says Junglas. Zeedz wants to donate ten percent of company revenue and 50 percent of profits on the in-game marketplace to green non-profit projects. “If we make Zeedz big together, we can change the world a little,” says Junglas.

“I want everyone in the world to have a little animal like this in their pocket in a few years”

In the first year after launch, Zeedz wants to double its sales and quadruple it from then on. Junglas doesn’t just have the German market in mind for its product. Zeedz reaches people around the globe, emphasizes the founder. The company is looking for support from the lions to achieve its goals. Junglas is offering ten percent of his company and would like an investment of 600,000 euros.

The five celebrity investors are enthusiastic about the concept of “Play for Purpose” and Sven Junglas: “Everything is right,” says Nils Glagau, Dagmar Wöhrl found the pitch “brilliant,” Carsten Maschmeyer found the concept “amazing.” However, Ralf Dümmel questions whether the company is actually worth six million euros with a game that isn’t even on the market yet.

And that is the big compromise that Zeedz has to accept. After Dagmar Wöhrl whispers: “Let’s all go in together,” the five celebrity investors join forces: This has never happened before at DHDL. The catch for Junglas: If he wants to have all five lions on board, the valuation of his startup will fall significantly short of the calculated six million euros. Because each of the lions wants five percent of Zeedz, with a joint investment of 600,000 euros, so a total of 25 percent. This means: Instead of six million euros, the company would only be valued at 2.4 million euros.

Despite this reduction, the founder – after phone calls with his team – takes action. According to investors, Zeedz is the most successful startup that has ever been in the lion’s den. The game’s launch is scheduled for October 16th – the day of the DHDL broadcast.

This is how Zeedles works in detail

The primary goal of the game is to let the Zeedles grow and develop. On the one hand, the fantasy plants need the right care; for example, they need to be “cuddled” by the players, meaning they need to be nudged regularly with their fingers. On the other hand, the Zeedles respond to the weather conditions where the player has planted them on the Zeedz map.

The Zeedles can be planted as you wish on a world map based on reality. Zeedz

The map is modeled on the real world map: players can plant their Zeedles in New York, Sydney or Dubai – and then watch the virtual plant thrive under the real weather conditions of the respective location. Provided that the Zeedle feels comfortable in the appropriate climate zone and receives species-appropriate care. The fact that the different Zeedles need different conditions to grow is intended to encourage players to use learning opportunities integrated into the app, for example to find out more about the optimal climate zone for their Zeedle.

Of course there is also a “bad guy”: “Like in every good game!” says Sven Junglas. Players can lead their Zeedles into battle against – pun intended – Lord CO the 2nd from the Disposable Islands. Its nasty monster army always attacks when extreme weather such as hurricanes or heat waves occur in the real world.

