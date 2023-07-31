Facebook co-founder calls Tesla and SpaceX a ‘scam’

Dustin Moskovitz (left) had some tough words for Elon Musk (right). PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images and Chesnot/Getty Images

Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz said Elon Musk’s successful companies could be seen as “scams he got away with”.

According to Moskovitz, Musk made too many promises at Tesla and thus siphoned off financial means and resources from competitors.

In this regard, the Facebook co-founder referred to a Reuters report accusing Musk of intentionally exaggerating the range of Teslas.

Apparently, Mark Zuckerberg isn’t the only Facebook founder suspicious of Elon Musk. Facebook co-founder and Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz poked fun at the billionaire on Thursday.

Moskovitz said people often argue that Musk makes up for his escapades with the value his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, bring to the world. He, on the other hand, according to Asana CEO Moskovitz, is not sure whether the billionaire’s success is legitimate.

“The point is, I don’t give these companies (…) nearly as much credit as others do,” said Moskovitz on threads. According to him, the Tesla CEO used “too big promises”, for example about the range of electric cars, to attract customers, employees and financiers. However, he was not always able to comply with this.

In this context, Moskovitz referred, among other things, to one recent report by the Reuters news agency. It said Tesla overstated the expected range of its EVs on the dashboard, at Musk’s direct instruction. Moskovitz added that the longer ranges unfairly made Tesla vehicles look better than their competitors. Neither Musk nor Tesla have responded to the Reuters report.

“If the companies really were built on lies, (…) then we should really consider them a scam that he got away with.”

Why does Tesla still dominate the US electric car market

However, what the report by the Reuters news agency leaves open: how far the range specified by Tesla differs from the actual range. Instead, the agency cited third-party tests that indicated significant differences in practice. However, it is already known that Tesla no longer has the longest advertised range in the US market for electric cars. US manufacturer Lucid Air is now building electric cars with a range of about 516 miles (about 830 km), while Tesla’s longest-range vehicle, the Model S, has an estimated range of about 405 miles (about 652 km). with a full charge.

But why does Tesla still dominate the US market of electric car manufacturers? Because long-established automakers like Ford and General Motors have only just begun to ramp up production of their own electric cars.

Moskovitz, who has never worked in the auto industry, says he views Tesla from a software perspective. According to Musk, Musk’s big promise of fully autonomous cars also helped the company to collect more resources – such as employees or financiers – at the expense of competitors.

The Facebook co-founder pointed out that while Musk has been promising self-driving software for years, the automaker still only offers an admittedly buggy beta version of FSD (computers for autonomous driving) that requires a licensed driver to operate the vehicle.

“I work in the software industry, I know there are delays. But these are *the* claims that have given Tesla a tremendous edge over the competition and created the belief that Elon can propel the future through sheer power and inventiveness,” Moskovitz wrote. “The *belief* in these claims and the accelerated ones It’s schedules that made Tesla a leader so quickly. Tesla used this lead to build up fundraising resources for implementation. A correct estimate would not have appeared revolutionary.”

Moskovitz argues that Musk tends to over-promise and under-deliver

Moskovitz argued that Musk tends to over-promise and under-deliver, which drains resources from other companies like BYD, Toyota, Nikola, and Rivian. It’s important to note that many of these automakers didn’t start producing electric cars until several years after Tesla sold its first vehicle in 2008, after the company was founded in 2003. For example, Chinese automaker BYD didn’t start building electric cars until 2010, electric car startup Nikola wasn’t founded until 2014, and Rivian wasn’t founded until 2009.

Moskovitz said he had similar thoughts about Musk’s work at SpaceX, a company worth around $150 billion privately rated will, but he will “try to list that at some point in the future”. He did not respond to a request from Business Insider.

Some thread users defend Musk and Tesla

Not everyone agreed with the Facebook co-founder’s opinion. Moskovitz received some dissenting votes from users in response to his post.

“I’m not an Elon fanboy, but without Tesla leading the way and pushing the industry forward (even with just plain false and grandiose advertising), none of the existing automakers would have attempted to update their existing cash cow product lines the way they have.” do it now” wrote a thread user.

Musk has also said he doesn’t want to discourage competition, whether it’s through Tesla’s price wars or its updates to X, formerly known as Twitter. “The goal of my businesses is simply to be as useful as possible, never to kill the competition,” tweeted Musk on Thursday in response to a meme about X. “Competing to serve the people is a good thing.” When asked by Business Insider, spokespeople for Tesla, SpaceX and Musk declined to comment.

