Home » Facebook group challenges Twitter with threads
Business

Facebook group challenges Twitter with threads

by admin
Facebook group challenges Twitter with threads

In addition to the accounts they follow, Thread users will also get “recommended content” played into their feeds from other profiles, according to a Meta blog post. The posts are not displayed in chronological order, but sorted by the software. First of all, there is no option to only display content from the profiles that you follow. The service reserves the right to collect a wide range of personal data.

See also  U.S. stocks face a key test this week, and the fate of this round of gains may depend on three issues - Wall Street Journal

You may also like

Safespace: 18-year-old founder ensures safe journey home

Used cars: here are the favorites of different...

Bitcoin mining: explanation, function & energy consumption

The summer sales are underway: a turnover of...

Beijing’s First Store Economy Thrives: 3,177 Stores Introduced...

Safespace: 18-year-old founder ensures safe journey home

Powerball Jackpot Soars to $546 Million: Find Out...

Interest rate prudence divides the Fed’s board

Shuangmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Showcases Deusaderm at the...

Santanchè, “he had 6 lawyers, a mess”. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy