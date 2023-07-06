Facebook group challenges Twitter with threads

12
In addition to the accounts they follow, Thread users will also get “recommended content” played into their feeds from other profiles, according to a Meta blog post. The posts are not displayed in chronological order, but sorted by the software. First of all, there is no option to only display content from the profiles that you follow. The service reserves the right to collect a wide range of personal data.
See also U.S. stocks face a key test this week, and the fate of this round of gains may depend on three issues - Wall Street Journal