A second round of layoffs at Facebook parent company Meta is to be announced next week. Extensive cuts are expected, which will affect several thousand employees. A spokesman for Meta declined to comment.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is pushing ahead with plans to make his company “more efficient.” A second round of layoffs at Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is expected next week, leaving several thousand more employees without a job.

According to three people familiar with the company, Meta expects workers to be notified of the layoffs by the morning of next Wednesday, March 15. A company-wide meeting was scheduled earlier this week and was quickly rescheduled for next Thursday, according to two of the people familiar with internal workings.

The timing would be the same as Meta’s last round of layoffs, which were announced on a Wednesday in November. The affected employees lost access to their computers and work equipment, and a company-wide meeting was held the next day. This round of layoffs had been planned for many weeks, as Insider first reported.

After a period of defiance over spending, Zuckerberg said last February that 2023 was a “year of efficiency,” and other executives have reinforced that mandate. The magnitude of the first wave of layoffs surprised many employees: 11,000 employees, or 13 percent of the meta workforce, were laid off. This time, the company is expecting a reduction of around 10 percent, i.e. around 7,500 employees.

Meta’s headcount would then be back to where it was in 2021, when the company was still aggressively hiring due to increased Facebook or Instagram usage during the pandemic. But the enormous run on the group’s offers proved to be temporary.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath,” said one of the people familiar with the upcoming job cuts. A meta spokesman declined to comment.

Most of the cuts will affect those who received worse performance reviews, as well as middle management employees, according to two of those familiar with the situation. Meta’s performance reviews just finished this week, and managers and directors were ordered last year to reclassify more of their reports into underperforming categories, Insider reported.

Management positions eliminated, meta manager demoted

Zuckerberg said last month he didn’t want Meta to be a company where “managers manage managers.” About two weeks ago, the tech giant started cutting some vacant executive positions and moving them to lower tiers, while telling some executives they would effectively be demoted, Insider reported.

Efforts to further cut costs at Meta, which has faced pressure from investors to cut spending on building the billion-dollar Metaverse project, have been underway for months. The company has scaled back perks and benefits and is in the process of consolidating several offices, including merging Instagram’s San Francisco office with Facebook’s headquarters there.

For his part, Zuckerberg has been positive about efforts to make meta “more efficient” lately. He was “surprised” that “the company felt better” when it began cutting costs, the Facebook founder said. “We are in a different environment now where in much of what we do it makes sense to focus much more than before on efficiency and ensuring we can operate effectively. I think working here will be more fun because more things can be done.”

