CCTV News: At the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the scientific research team is developing a new generation of “power bank”, which can play a role in “shaving peaks and filling valleys” in the power system, helping to establish a new pattern of green and low-carbon energy development in my country.

During the Spring Festival, at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the scientific research team is developing a 60-kilowatt all-vanadium redox flow battery stack. Compared with the previous generation of 30kW electric stacks that have been put into use in power stations, its power can be doubled for the same volume.

Li Xianfeng, a researcher at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that the full name of the “stack” and “battery” is “all-vanadium redox flow battery”, which mainly stores the electricity generated by renewable energy in the power station. The length and width of this “power bank” are 134 meters and 119 meters respectively. More than 700 storage tanks are installed in this space, and the storage tanks are filled with vanadium ion solutions of different valence states. When charging, electrical energy can be converted into chemical energy, which can be discharged in reverse to alleviate the gap in power demand. The 100-megawatt Dalian liquid flow battery energy storage peak-shaving power station using this technology will be connected to the grid in May 2022, and will be fully charged and discharged by the end of October, and can store up to 400,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity. Calculated on the basis of the per capita electricity consumption of 2 degrees per capita per day in our country, the power station can meet the electricity demand of 200,000 residents for a day.

According to experts, at present, global energy development is in a critical transition period from high-carbon to low-carbon and then to carbon-free. To achieve the goal of “carbon peaking and carbon neutrality”, a new power generation method is especially needed. In my country, there are abundant reserves of new energy represented by wind energy and solar energy. However, wind energy, which moves when there is wind and stops when there is no wind, and solar energy, which alternates day and night with start and stop, has intermittent and volatile power generation. After large-scale access to the power grid, the power system must have specific response capabilities to ensure the security of renewable energy power supply and even the entire power grid. In the key link from new energy power generation to electricity consumption, the energy storage technology represented by all-vanadium redox flow battery has become the most mature and popular choice in the world.

The “14th Five-Year Plan for Scientific and Technological Innovation in the Energy Sector” was jointly compiled by the National Energy Administration and the Ministry of Science and Technology for the first time. Scientific and technological innovation has been brought to a new level in the fundamental changes in the national energy structure. Focusing on the clean and efficient utilization of energy, the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ clean energy pilot project has gathered more than 20 research institutes and universities in the field of energy, and has broken through 55 key technologies and started construction of 29 sets of industrial demonstration devices. The energy system provides a strong technical support for the realization of the “dual carbon” goal.

Li Dianzhong, a researcher at the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences: In the new year, as scientific and technological workers, we will continue to promote the spirit of scientists, face up to difficulties, start from the source of materials and penetrate the technology chain, and promote the independent and controllable manufacturing of high-end basic components in my country. Help our country to be self-reliant and self-reliant in science and technology.