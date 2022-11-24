The reduction in the cut of excise duties launched by the Meloni government risks clipping the wings of the Italian economy in view of the Christmas holidays. This is highlighted in a note from Faib.

Faib, the trade federation of Confesercenti petrol stations, comments with concern on the reduction by the Government of the cut, starting from 1 December, of excise duties on fuel, despite the same, which has now been in force since mid-March and introduced in conjunction with the worsening of the energy crisis, had just been renewed with the Quater Aid Decree until 31 December.

“It is – declares Faib – an error both for the risk of generating inflationary rises in the prices of goods, and for the negative consequences on consumption, which will weigh on the Christmas holiday season, central to the maintenance of trade and tourism”.

“Although we want to understand the economic reasons that have led the Executive to recover resources to finance other interventions deemed necessary, we must observe – specifies the President of Faib Giuseppe Sperduto – that once again we rely on fuels, essential for mobility, for the procurement of resources aimed at extraordinary interventions”.

“In reiterating our opposition to this intervention, we want to hope – concludes President Faib – that the pressing request of the category for a reform of the sector, capable of accompanying the energy transition processes, will be welcomed by the Government and will be accompanied by a rethinking on the tax burden on fuels, which weighs like a ton on families and businesses”.