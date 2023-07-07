Failure in Puerto Rico’s Thermoelectric Plant Causes Power Outages and Data Blackout

Title: Failure at Palo Seco Plant Causes Power Outage in Puerto Rico

Genera Puerto Rico, the company responsible for the generating fleet of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority (AEE), has confirmed a failure at the thermoelectric plant in Palo Seco, Cataño. As a result, thousands of subscribers were left without electricity, causing inconvenience to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

According to data from LUMA Energy, at 4:00 p.m., approximately 34,429 subscribers were affected by the power outage, impacting around 137,716 individuals. The outage also disrupted traffic flow due to the malfunctioning of traffic lights. However, Genera Puerto Rico swiftly activated reserve units to meet the demand for electricity generation. By 4:25 p.m., the number of customers without electricity had reduced to 22,249, with the majority of affected customers located in the Caguas region. At 4:40 p.m., only 318 customers remained without power, according to LUMA’s report.

Genera PR has confirmed that the real-time data previously available on the AEE web portal regarding the status of power plants and their respective units will no longer be accessible. The company stated that they are currently in a technological transition phase with PREPA (Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority) and are working to redirect users to the Genera PR portal. However, this transition will result in the loss of detailed breakdown reports for each unit, as well as other technical information that was previously visible to subscribers.

The failure at the Palo Seco plant has caused significant inconvenience for thousands of residents, businesses, and industries in Puerto Rico. Genera Puerto Rico is actively working to resolve the issue and has implemented reserve units to meet the electricity demand. However, the transition process with PREPA has resulted in a data blackout, with real-time information no longer accessible to the public. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges the island faces in maintaining a reliable power supply.