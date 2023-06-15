Fair compensation, here are the strengths and weaknesses of the new law

Fair compensation, strengths and weaknesses of the new law and more. The interview with the lawyer Avvocato Nicola Ferraro

The new law on fair compensation came into force on 20 May 2023, expected for years by professionals to protect their right to receive fair compensation that complies with ministerial parameters, especially in the case of services offered to large companies and the Public Administration. Subjects towards whom the professional risks presenting himself as the “weak party” of the relationship. There was no lack of criticism dictated by the fact that the new legislation does not cover agreements between professionals and large companies and the public administration existing at the date of its entry into force.

We talked about the importance of the law on fair compensation not only for professionals (the first to benefit from it) but also for those who use their services with the lawyer Nicola Ferraro, founder partner of de Tilla Studio Legale (studiodetilla. com) and founding member of ANAI – National Association of Lawyers.

Mr Ferraro, why is the law on fair compensation important and why is it simplistic to think that it represents a form of corporate protection?

I’m talking about my profession. The lawyer has the function of guaranteeing the effectiveness of the protection of rights and the inviolable right to defence. Even more so if this is done within the process. Precisely because of the service that the lawyer is called to perform in favor of the community, without distinction of class or social class, the profession must be conducted in a free and independent manner. Values ​​that can find real concreteness in the field only before a lawyer who, even economically, can establish himself as free and independent. Here, the law on fair compensation fulfills precisely this purpose. Ensuring a remuneration tailored to the nature and complexity of the service offered distances the risk of enslavement of the weakest subjects – and unfortunately in the legal profession, as in all professions, there are some – to the so-called strong ones.

So, can we say that the “fair” salary of the lawyer is in the interest of civil society?

Certainly. On the contrary, it must be clearly said that a fair salary is also in the interest of large companies and the Public Administration which, for years, have instead tried to make use of the work of professionals against considerations that are sometimes ephemeral. It is limiting, and a serious mistake would be made, to think that adequate remuneration is only to protect the decorum and dignity of the profession; instead, it is an instrument for guaranteeing the quality of the requested service. An economically satisfied lawyer, without excess but in the right way, is a lawyer who invests in the client and the first to benefit is the latter. And this also in the case in which the customers are banks, insurance companies, Public Administration and the services, often serial, are carried out within the framework of economic agreements established upstream.

What, in your opinion, is the issue that raises the most perplexity regarding the law that has recently entered into force?

The law on fair compensation is certainly a turning point that has been awaited for years. However, it is a starting point, not an end point. Since it applies only to new economic agreements, and not to those existing when the law came into force, the risk is that, in fact, the objectives desired by the legislator are circumvented through a practice that leads to the automatic renewal and sine die, of the agreements in progress and the failure to stipulate new ones. We will therefore see if the mountain has given birth to the mouse. Or if the forensic associations and the representative bodies of the advocacy will really be able to influence for an extension of the Law to the conventions already in place. As mentioned, not only in the interest of members and to protect the dignity of the profession; but also and above all to guarantee the community and that part of it that is in the position of having to ask for answers from justice. Responses that must be quick and adequate.

What are the merits of the Fair Compensation Law and what are its limits?

The advantage is that of overcoming those distortions of free competition which, since the mandatory minimum tariffs were abolished (2006), has seen some professionals (in particular, those who cannot count on a solid clientele, but not only) accept the assignment of assignments en masse at ridiculously low prices (far below professional parameters). The application of the law only to new agreements brings with it the danger that new agreements will be avoided and that new tasks will be entrusted on the basis of existing agreements. Only the application of the rule to new offices, even if conferred on the basis of agreements already in place when the Law came into force, would allow the principle desired by the legislator to be safeguarded. Excluded from the legislation should be only the assignments in progress.

