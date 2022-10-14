Listen to the audio version of the article

After months of negotiations, steps forward and moments of impasse, Milan fair e Parma Fairs have reached an agreement for an integration operation between the two groups, aimed at creating a common Italian exhibition platform dedicated to the agri-food sector, able to compete with the main international events in the sector, in particular the German Anuga and the French Sial.

The non-binding agreement

We are not yet at closing of the operation, but the two groups signed on October 13 term-sheets non-binding that provide for the start of the operational steps necessary to finalize the partnership. The agreement between the two companies aims at the synergistic and coordinated management of the two most important food exhibitions currently present in Italy: Tuttofoodowned by Fiera Milano, e foodorganized by Fiere di Parma together with Federalimentare.

The agreement reached confirms what has been leaked in recent months, namely the entry of Fiera Milano into the capital of Fiere di Parma through the subscription of a capital increase of the latter, reserved for Fiera Milano. The Milanese company undertakes to give Parma its own asset, the Tuttofood event, in exchange for an equivalent value in shares. The shareholding with which Fiera Milano would become a shareholder of Fiere di Parma has not been disclosed but, as reported by the Sole 24 Ore, should be around 20%, with the possibility that this share will increase over time.

The shareholders of Fiere Parma

Currently the Fiere di Parma corporate structure sees Crédit Agricole Italia as major shareholders, with 34.42%, the Municipality and the Province of Parma, each with 19.58%, the local Chamber of Commerce, with 12%, the Parma Union of Industrialists with 8.44% and the Emilia-Romagna Region with 5.08%. The structure of the new governance, which provides for the participation of the new shareholder, was one of the most delicate issues in the negotiation, together with the question of the value to be attributed to Tuttofood and therefore of the shares to be sold in exchange.

The agreement – according to rumors – would also provide that the final agreement has the endorsement of the public shareholders of Fiere di Parma. A detail that might seem trivial – if not obvious – but which is not so if you think that among these there is the Emilia Romagna Region, and the Giunta Bonaccini has shown a very active role in the last few in supporting the regional exhibition sector. and its consolidation.