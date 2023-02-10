Listen to the audio version of the article

Italian Exhibition Group – the listed group that includes the Rimini and Vicenza fairs – invests in the home entertainment sector and acquires the Sintonie Audio VideoExpo brand, an event dedicated to the world of High End and audio and video Hi-Fi, born 23 years ago and which has been held at the Palacongressi in Rimini since 2017.

Despite the forced pause due to the anti-Covid restrictions, the event has grown in recent years, both in its recognition and consideration among national and international exhibitors, and in the interest of the public, always exceeding 1,500 participants in recent editions.

Currently, Sintonie offers visitors listening rooms, demonstrations of Hi-Fi systems, Home Theater solutions, TVs, sound bars, projectors, headphones, spaces dedicated to static displays of electronics but also car audio, vinyl records, audio systems for gaming and other solutions and products dedicated to high-quality sound listening enthusiasts.

The agreement and the new format

«After an analysis of the prospects for further growth and in discussions with the exhibiting companies – explains the managing director of IEG, Corrado Peraboni – we reached an agreement with the founder of the event, Marco Angelucci, and with partners Roberto Pedrazzini and Emidio Frattaroli. The fair will continue to be held at the Palacongressi in Rimini. The main companies, both directly and through their importers, have reconfirmed their interest in investing in an event that is a national reference point, as well as a mirror of the high quality of the sector and expands towards new complementary targets».

The first innovation of the Sintonie 2023 format, scheduled from 15 to 17 September, will aim to aggregate segments of the high-quality home entertainment market, with the inclusion of the audio and video world with products of next generation wireless e multiroomsthe world of gaming, accessories and specialized publishing. A scientific technical committee will also be set up, coordinated by Marco Angelucci.