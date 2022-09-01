Listen to the audio version of the article

Okay, this is not an impressive figure, but it is certainly symbolic: the turnover of the Digital division of Italian Exhibition Group (Rimini and Vicenza Fairs) has in fact exceeded one million euros. “This result is the result of a broader process of digital transformation of the group, which we are building in partnership with Amr International,” says Ieg’s CEO, Corrado Peraboni.

«The demand for digital services was already growing at the end of 2019 – explains Simone Zaccherini, head of the Innovation Area of ​​the exhibition group – but the pandemic has forced a strong acceleration. Between 2020 and 2021, due to sudden regulatory and safety changes linked to the well-known restrictions imposed on fairs, we switched to hybrid or full digital editions even on the eve of the events “. This was the case with Ecomondo in 2020 and Sigep Exp 2021.

The importance of face-to-face fairs was confirmed by the success of the events organized with the end of the various lockdowns. However, the process of digitization of trade fairs remains constant, with the aim of enriching the offer and services for exhibiting companies and visitors, creating greater involvement of the various communities, through an experience tailored to individual events.

Ieg is committed to the development of a global digitization project, explain from the fair, which will be concrete by 2022 and will be fully operational in 2023, with two primary objectives: to increase the digital offer with new features, to the benefit of the business of the various audiences in frame of the “phygital” experience; and strengthen the experiential aspect within the digital ecosystem of IEG brands.