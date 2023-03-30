The scam of the couple from Rome. So they made a lot of money

A couple from Rome he had found a rather original way to make fun of him State and cash in good money. He yes pretended to be a father Of three children which she didn’t have and she did instead pretend not to see. So they cashed bonus e pensions. On November 29, 2016 – reports Il Messaggero – the man showed up at the hospital Do well brothers of Rome to declare to be the Paul’s fathera newborn baby. He did the same thing to November It is in the February of the following year. False declarations are also reaffirmed before the registrar of Capitol. Then present the tax declaration claiming to earn a thousand euros a month and having to do burden of three children.

Finally – continues the Messenger – comes the request for the bonus baby to INPS. The sums are disbursed up to December 2019 for a total of 4.000 euro. The wife, on the other hand, perceived the disability pension as blind. She and she also managed to deceive the doctors of the Umberto I Policlinico by claiming during a visit that she was unable to react to visual stimuli. Result: she received the pension and allowance of accompaniment. A scam that has been going on since 2018 al 2023. Then the investigators realized that it was all and false. Now the power of attorney of Roma asked the process against them for fraud e false.

