Fake pictures and videos: European labeling requirements against “deep fakes”

AAt first glance, everything looked real: the green t-shirt, the beard, the deep, raspy voice. Not long after the beginning of war in Ukraine A video circulated in which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on his soldiers to lay down their arms and surrender to the Russians.

But if you looked closely, you could see that something was wrong. Selenskyj’s head moved unusually jerkily, his blinking seemed mechanical.

It was a so-called deepfake video: a sequence that appears real, but in reality with the help of artificial intelligence, short AI, was created. It is unclear who put them into circulation, the Ukrainian government and Western experts suspect Russia.

Now the EU is taking up the fight against deepfakes, against evil AI. Because such content is circulating more and more frequently on the Internet. Algorithms now imitate people almost perfectly, imitating voices, smiles and postures so well that hardly anyone notices the fakes.

AI can blur the line between truth and lies. It allows governments and criminals to abuse it to create a false reality.

The EU is therefore planning an AI seal: online services such as Facebook, Google and TikTok should inform their users in the future if the texts, images or audio files played come from algorithms and not from people. “It must be immediately and clearly recognizable for everyone: This is a robot speaking,” said EU Commissioner Vera Jourova when she presented the idea in Brussels on Monday. The chairwoman of the German Ethics Council, Alena Buyx, had already called for labeling on Friday. She brought in a watermark for AI-generated images.

It might have helped to expose the Zelenskyj video as a fake more quickly. Or the picture that was circulating at the end of March: Pope Francis in a brilliant white down coat. It went viral, reaching more users than any deepfake before.

Again, you have to look closely to notice any inconsistencies. A piece of the silver chain that dangles over the jacket appears to be missing. The Pope’s hands look weird too. A well-known problem in the AI ​​industry, algorithms seem to have trouble mapping fingers.

After eco-seals and energy labels, the AI ​​label could now come. Jourova spoke about this on Monday with managers from more than 40 companies that signed a voluntary code of conduct against disinformation last year. The code is now to be supplemented by the AI ​​label.

Twitter was not present at the meeting, the platform that has been in the hands of the American billionaire for some time Elon Musk, announced the agreement a few weeks ago. “Twitter made a mistake,” Jourova said on Monday. “The platform has chosen the hard way.”

What’s next for the tech companies? According to Jourova, there are already technologies that can detect deepfakes. The commissioner wants Facebook, Google, TikTok and the other platforms to use it on a large scale and – if the software sounds an alarm – warn their users. This should still be done voluntarily.

But Jourova indicated that the regulation could later also flow into the so-called AI Act, which the EU is currently working on. Then it would also affect Twitter. The politician said the AI ​​seal should primarily help against fakes from Russia. So against videos like that of the supposedly giving up Selenskyj.

The focus is on opinion manipulation and discrimination

The AI ​​Act is set to become the world‘s first AI law. The draft arranges artificial intelligence into four risk groups. For example, cameras that scan and automatically identify faces at train stations will be banned.

This also applies to algorithms that are supposed to predict crimes – similar to the film Minority Report, in which Tom Cruise as police officer John Anderton is accused of a crime he has not yet committed. The EU calls such applications “unacceptable”.

The draft law from Brussels describes software that controls political campaigns or screens applicants for a company as “highly risky”. Developers, the EU demands, must ensure that AI is fair, for example does not discriminate against women.

Something like this has happened in the past. Then TO usually learns with all sorts of data from the Internet – and can acquire a questionable worldview in the process. Softwarewhich has a “low” or “minimal” risk, for example a spam filter, the EU hardly wants to regulate.

The law should be in place by the end of the year, possibly supplemented by Jourova’s AI seal. This could have consequences far beyond Europe. Experts speak of the “Brussels effect”: Other countries often adopt EU laws because the European market is so important to them.

You could see that in the past with regulations on food and data protection, for example. It is quite possible that one day Brussels’ AI label will also become the standard, at least in the West.

