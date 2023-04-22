Falling birth rate, “No more taxes for those who have children”: Giorgetti’s sensational plan

“No more taxes for those who have children”, the real tax mechanism of the plan would however still be defined

“No more taxes for those who have children“. Or rather try to reduce taxesthrough a mechanism of bonus stile 110%, for all those families with one or more dependent children. This would be the “sensational idea” on which the Ministry of Economy driven by Giancarlo Giorgetti would be working. According to the newspaper The paper the plan of the executive is this: “Submit within the year a model families bonus 110% designed for parents with children”. The minister is convinced, we read again, that the government “must make a political proposal for the future that starts from what is ours deeper crisis“. And the proposal “that the minister will formalize in the name of the executive in the next few days is precisely this: families made up of at least two children will not pay taxes. All taxes? Probably notbut the mechanism is already clear and disruptive in its own way”, writes the newspaper.

On the short term as Giorgetti himself wrote in the Def, he continues The paper“the best way to reduce the debt/GDP ratio can only be that of aincrease the flow of immigrants that come and stay”. Sul long terminstead, “for stimulate the birth ratecontinues Giorgetti, the strongest lever can only be another: to propose not simple relief to families but reductions in the number of taxes to be paid“.

“It is possible that, we read again, the executive will be pointed out that the only country in Europe to have already studied a similar standard is Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, which since 2020 has offered women with four or more children the possibility of no longer paying income taxes. Unlike Hungary, however, which has sold this law in an anti-migrant logic, Italy, which is preparing to deal with the government’s pro-natal plan, is a country that has written in black and white in its Def l ‘exactly the opposite: without more immigrants, Italy will not only be poorer but also more indebted“.

Undersecretary Bitonci (Lega): “Giorgetti’s idea adds up to the single check”

