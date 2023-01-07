Listen to the audio version of the article

Falling house prices e plunge mortgages. These are the effects, in the United Kingdom, of the brusque interest rate hike which have passed in less than a year from 0.25% to 3.5% . The first would also be good news, given the exaggerated costs of real estate in the country, especially in London; except that getting a mortgage is now increasingly difficult in the country. And without a mortgage, hardly anyone can afford to buy a house, even if the price goes down. But the price is going down precisely because the banks are turning off the taps for home loans. It is a vicious circle, or rather one of the many effects of the explosion, after 10 years, of the free money bubble, a bubble fueled by the ECB, the Fed and the Bank of England.

Minimum mortgages

Mortgage approvals in the UK are down to their lowest level in over two years. last November, as runaway inflation and the rising cost of borrowing put a strain on families wanting to buy a home. The Bank of England has revealed that the mortgages signed fell to 46,100 in the penultimate month of the year, down from 57,900 the previous month, to the lowest level since June 2020, when the pandemic brought the real estate market to a standstill.

Turbulence in the real estate market

The sharp decline underlined the turmoil in the UK housing market, triggered by the then prime minister’s late September “mini” budget Liz Truss , which prompted some lenders to withdraw home loans, but in reality then due to the rise in interest rates which makes mortgages unaffordable for many. The experts, consulted by the Reuters agency, expected a figure of 55,000 states. With banks granting fewer mortgages, the market suffers. In just-ended December, the average house price in the UK fell for the fourth consecutive month in December, according to the bank Halifaxwith experts expecting a further slowdown amid a long recession properties decreased by 1.5% in December, after a 2.4% drop in November, a 0.4% drop in October and a 0.1% drop in September. The annual growth rate of house prices more than halved, to 2% in December, from 4.6% in November. The annual price growth rate is currently the lowest since October 2019. The UK property market has been through a volatile period in recent months.

Here comes the recession

The Bank of England has raised interest rates nine times in the last year and believes the country has already entered what could be the longest recession in 100 years. Taxpayers forced to refinance their loans are among the hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis, after many saw their annual bills rise by more than £3,000 a year. Across the UK the average house price in December it was £281,272. This was 4.3% below an all-time high of nearly £294,000 in August. What worries, however, is the future: for 2023 the price of houses is expected to fall by 8%, a collapse not seen in the UK for decades. Not all bad comes to silver, as the saying goes: at that point, however, prices will become more accessible again and perhaps the market will restart.