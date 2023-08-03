Falling inflation – inflation in Switzerland fell again in July – News – SRF

Skip to content

news economy

Current article

Content Inflation in Switzerland fell again in July. Annual inflation fell to 1.6 percent in July 2023 from 1.7 percent in June, according to the Federal Statistical Office (BFS).

The decline was about as expected. Import prices in particular have recently fallen significantly.

In the first two months of 2023, inflation in Switzerland rose to 3.4 percent due to higher electricity and flight prices, and it has been falling steeply since then. In June it fell below the 2 percent mark for the first time since January 2022.

Imported goods cheaper in comparison

However, domestic goods still cost 2.3 percent more in July than a year earlier, while imported goods cost 0.6 percent less. Core inflation, which excludes volatile commodities such as food, energy and fuel, fell to 1.7 from 1.8 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the national index of consumer prices fell by 0.1 percent. According to the BFS, the slight decline was due to various factors, including falling prices for clothes and shoes as part of the sale. Flying and package tours abroad also became cheaper.

awp/hosb;

news economy

Current article

Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close

Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer

Enable push notifications

You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

Hide Hide

Remember later Remember later

Most Read Articles



Scroll left Scroll right

Social Login

For the registration we need additional information about you.

{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} I agree that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. Create Account {* /socialRegistrationForm *}

Welcome back

Please log in to enter a comment.

{* loginWidget *}

Use a different account

{* mergeAccounts {“custom”: true} *}

{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.

{| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}

{| existing_displayName |}

{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}

Created {| existing_createdDate |} at {| existing_siteName |}

Login and Register

Register

{* #signInForm *}

{* signInEmailAddress *}

{* currentPassword *}

Forgot Password?

Sign in {* /signInForm *}

Sign up simply and easily with your social media account or your Apple ID

{* loginWidget *}

Create new password

Enter the email address of your user account. We will then send you a link that you can use to create a new password.

{* #forgotPasswordForm *}

{* signInEmailAddress *}

Senden

{* /forgotPasswordForm *}

interrupt

Create new password

You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

Further

No message received?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

Welcome back

Please log in to enter a comment.

{* #signInForm *}

{* signInEmailAddress *}

{* currentPassword *}

Forgot Password?

Sign in {* /signInForm *}

Use a different account

Technical error

Oh oops! A technical issue occured. Please try again later or contact our customer service.

Confirm mobile number

In order to be able to enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile number. We will send you an SMS code to mobile number .

There has been an error. Please try again or contact our customer service.

Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile number. To prevent misuse, the function is blocked.

Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

Request SMS code

Change mobile number

Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

This mobile number is already in use. Please change your mobile number or contact our customer service.

Close

Change mobile number

The maximum number of codes for the specified number has been reached. No more codes can be created.

Use another mobile number

Confirm email address

We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your e-mail inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

Next No message received?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

Adjust user data

{* resendLink *}

Register and log in

to register

With an SRF account, you have the option of entering comments on our website and in the SRF app.

{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} I agree, that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. {* captcha *} Create account {* /registrationForm *}

Confirm email address

We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your e-mail inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

Next No message received?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

Adjust user data

{* resendLink *}

Your activation email has been sent

Please check your email inbox. The activation email has been sent.

Register

Email address verified

Thank you for verifying your email address.

user account

In this view you can manage your user data.

{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *} Save {* savedProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}

Change Password

deactivate account

User data saved successfully

You can view your data in your user account at any time.

Close



Adjust user data

Change Password

Define a new password for your account {* emailAddressData *}.

{* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save {* /changePasswordForm *}

interrupt

Create new password

Define a new password for your account.

{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save Password {* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}

Password saved successfully

You can now log in to the article with your new password.

Create a new password

We didn’t recognize the reset password code. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.

{* #resetPasswordForm *}

{* signInEmailAddress *}

Senden

{* /resetPasswordForm *}

Create new password

You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

No message received?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

deactivate account

Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Recorded comments will not be deleted.

Do you really want to deactivate your account?

{* deactivateAccountForm *}

abbrechen

{* /deactivateAccountForm *}

Account deactivated

Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.

If you would like to register again for the comment function, please contact SRF customer service.

Close

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

