Falling revenues for the industry

Declining in value, as well as in volumes. On the domestic market but also across the border. For industrial revenues, August is a “black” month, an all-round slowdown visible both in the monthly Istat data (-0.4% compared to July) and on an annual basis, where the reduction is 5%. A decline which at this point leads to almost eliminating the progress of 2023, limited to 0.3% in eight months. Pharmaceuticals and means of transport are the only two areas in clear contrast, while less positive, but still positive, are food and textiles-clothing. Chemistry, on the other hand, is doing badly, down 20 points, but wood-paper and metallurgy are also down by double digits.

The month ends in negative territory both on the domestic market (-5.7%) and abroad (-3.8%) but the reduction in volume is also worrying: -5.5% in August, with the result to push the quantity deficit for the first eight months of the year even lower (-2.4%).

Bad data, moreover consistent with the qualitative readings, which see a clear decline in expectations, both for families and for businesses, October data which tends to cast the production and sales prospects in an even less brilliant light.

The data indicate a net decline in family confidence, which translates, among other things, into a reduction in intentions to purchase durable goods, as well as a gloomier forecast on the possibility of saving. Clear fallout of a scenario that sees mortgages, bills, fuel and inflation in general eroding space in personal budgets, forcing conservative choices on types of consumption that can be postponed.

An obligatory choice taking into account the latest Istat estimates on new revenue. Because despite the deceleration of inflation – reports the statistics institute – in the first nine months of the year the distance between the dynamics of prices and that of contractual wages still exceeds five percentage points.

