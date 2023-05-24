Home » Falling stock markets call the White House and Congress: hurry up
Falling stock markets call the White House and Congress: hurry up

Falling stock markets call the White House and Congress: hurry up

Piazza Affari is the worst in Europe

The dreaded correction has arrived Piazza Affari has lost more than anyone in Europe; minus 2.39% to 26,524 points. Milan is the black jersey in Europe: Frankfurt’s Dax 30 which drops 2%, Paris down by 1.83% and the London Stock Exchange’s Ftse100 down by 1.75%. Wall Street is also down but less than Europe, where fears are weighing on the lack of agreement between Republicans and Democrats on the federal debt in view of the expiry of June 1st.

Mediobanca plan promoted

Among the stocks, a thud of Mps, which closed down by more than 7%. Stm was also bad (-5.42%), Pirelli and Leonardo both down by around 5%. Strong purchases, even in the black session, for Mediobanca. The share of Piazzetta Cuccia rose by 1.92% after presenting the plan to 2026, much appreciated by the market. The plan prepared by CEO Alberto Nagel envisages, among other things, the strengthening of wealth management and the distribution of 3.7 billion to shareholders over the course of the plan.

Distressed credit

Banks in the red and Mps even more. Sales were driven by an analysis by Allianz Global Investors, according to which Italian banks have the greatest need for liquidity to replace the low-cost ECB loans that will expire this year and next. And with rates expected to rise, the deal could cost you dearly. 10-year BTP at 4.31%. The European Commission is ready to discuss any changes to be made to the Pnrr with Rome in a flexible and constructive manner, but hopes that this happens as soon as possible. Paolo Gentiloni, owner of the EU for the economy, says this to the press, presenting the latest report from Brussels on the European semester.

See also  Wall Street: The trend of DJ, S&P 500 and Nasdaq on a weekly basis. Treasury rates on the rise

Sale lo spread

Closing slightly up for the spread between BTp and Bund. At the end of the session it is indicated at 187 basis points, up by two points compared to yesterday’s closing. The yield on ten-year BTPs also increased marginally which closed the session at 4.32% from the 4.31% of the last reference.

Oil at 3-week highs

WTI and Brent crude futures jump to three-week highs on positive fuel demand outlook and Saudi Energy Minister’s threat to shortists, fearing possible further production cuts at OPEC+ summit in early June . And then unexpectedly US oil inventories plummeted by 12.456 million barrels, the biggest drop since November 2022. As did gasoline inventories.

