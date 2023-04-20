False Eni conspiracy, the investigating judge decides: “Preliminary hearing in October for Amara”

As reported by ANSA, the preliminary hearing for the story of the so-called false Eni conspiracy for which they are accused will open on 5 October in Milan 12 people and 3 companiesincluding the former outside lawyer and the former manager of the oil company, who were later fired Piero Amara and Vincenzo Armanna, while among the seven offended parties are Eni itself with its CEO Claudio Descalzi and the Ministry of Justice.

The accusations: criminal association, induction to make false statements to the judicial authority, fraud and slander

Setting the date of the proceeding, among those at the center of the clash between Milanese prosecutors, which gave rise to a tranche of investigation in Brescia that is intertwined with that on the ‘minutes of Amara’, was the gup Cristian Mariani. There are various allegations criminal association, induction to make false statements to the judicial authorities, fraud and slander. The file, already closed for the first time in December 2021, had passed under the jurisdiction of Brescia and then in recent months has returned again to the Lombard capital. For Descalzi, now the offended party as he is believed to have been slandered, the dismissal has been ordered for his wife and others.

