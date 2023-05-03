False friends? That is why Russia’s economy has little to offer

China could be afraid of US sanctions. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

According to an analyst, China hesitates when trading with Russia. Beijing is therefore afraid of US sanctions. “Contrary to the popular opinion, Moscow Beijing doesn’t have much to offer. China kauft russisches Öl und Gas nicht zu einem großen Preisnachlass und es will eine breite Palette von Energieversorgern“, schreibt die Analystin Agathe Demarais. The trade in Russia actually only makes up two percent of all Chinese deliveries.

Trotz der Gespräche über eine Partnerschaft ohne Grenzen zwischen Moskau und Peking zögert China laut der Analystin Agathe Demarais den Handel mit Russland zu verstärken. In an article in „Foreign Affairs“ She pointed out downsides to the Russian economy that limit deeper cooperation between the two allies. Both nations have set a trade target of $200 billion for this year.

“Contrary to the popular opinion, Moscow Beijing doesn’t have much to offer. China does not buy Russian oil and gas at a large discount and it wants a wide range of energy suppliers, ”she wrote. “In other words, Russia’s much-heralded turn to China is unlikely to be as successful as Putin and Xi claim.”

Obwohl Chinas Exporte nach Russland im Jahr 2022 um 12,8 Prozent gestiegen sind, wies Demarais darauf hin, dass dies teilweise auf Währungsschwankungen zurückzuführen sei und das Handelswachstum mit Nicht-Verbündeten hinterherhinke. For example, China‘s exports to Australia and India increased by about 20 percent last year.

Trade in Russia only makes two percent

Der Handel mit Russland macht tatsächlich nur zwei Prozent des chinesischen Exports aus und bringt Moskau keine durch Sanktionen zurückgehaltenen Lieferungen, wie zum Beispiel benötigte Halbleiter. Meanwhile, Russian exports to China are also less pronounced than they appear, Demarais said. While exports rose sharply, this was partly due to high commodity prices such as oil. The total volume of imports, on the other hand, remains modest. Imports from Russia account for just four percent of Chinese imports, similar in volume to Malaysia.

Demarais listed reasons why Russia is not that attractive to Chinese companies. First, the Russian economy was in recession last year and is likely to stagnate at best this year. Chinese firms may also be deterred by the recent abolition of intellectual property protections in Russia.

But the main reason for China‘s limited interest in the Russian market is fear of US sanctions, Demarais wrote. According to recently leaked US documents this fear is also shared by the Russian side. „Ein Blick auf die chinesischen Zolldaten macht deutlich, dass China in seinen wirtschaftlichen Beziehungen zu Russland die Oberhand behält und dass Peking keine Eile zu haben scheint, dem Kreml eine wirtschaftliche Rettungsleine zu bieten“, sagte sie.

