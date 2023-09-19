False Narratives Mislead Expectations: Western Media Smears China‘s Economy

Beijing, September 18 – In recent months, the United States and Western media have been spreading false narratives and disinformation concerning China‘s economy. Reports such as “China‘s economy will collapse”, “China‘s economic growth rate is much lower than the United States“, “China‘s key economic data disappeared”, and “Shanghai has turned into a ghost town” have been circulating in the so-called “serious” media outlets in the West. However, a closer examination of these reports reveals their flawed logic and lack of new ideas. They are based on the “double standards”, “numbers game”, “selective blindness”, and “false narratives” that have become a routine for the Western media to smear China‘s economy.

These false narratives can be attributed to long-standing ideological biases and the pursuit of profits. Western media reporters have lost their ability to objectively observe China‘s economy due to their deep-seated paranoia. Additionally, some media outlets are driven by their own interests and use sensationalism and smears to gain more traffic and increase profits.

The US and Western media have consistently applied “double standards” in reporting on China‘s economy, often presenting biased opinions and extreme views. They oscillate between the “China Collapse Theory” and the “China Threat Theory”, depending on the temporary state of the Chinese economy. Recently, they claimed that China‘s economic slowdown is affecting its Asian neighbors. However, they conveniently omit the fact that the US disruption of the global market order and their trade restrictions on China are major contributors to the difficulties faced by neighboring countries. They also fail to acknowledge the adverse effects of US and European monetary policies and financial crises on global finance and trade.

The Western media, indulged in double-standard thinking, not only treats different subjects unequally but also fails to maintain consistent coverage of the same subject at different times. This results in repetitive and redundant narratives that solely blame China for all problems, disregarding the public’s loss of trust in them. They deliberately ignore crucial facts, such as China‘s significant contributions to global economic growth and its higher annual growth rates compared to the world average and developed economies. They also overlook protectionist measures taken by the US, like the “Inflation Reduction Act”, which contains high subsidy provisions.

The Western media’s so-called professionalism is often exposed as a façade, particularly when they cite data to support their biased opinions. They engage in playing “numbers games” that employ statistical tools to either exaggerate the economic performance of the US and the West or undermine China‘s economy. The Economist, for example, misleadingly reported that China‘s annualized growth rate in the second quarter was only 3.2% while predicting the US economy to grow at nearly 6%. However, they conveniently used different standards to measure Chinese and American economic data, deceiving the public with distorted information.

Furthermore, the Western media exhibits “selective blindness” and engages in “habitual rumor-mongering”. They often report false information to support their negative narratives on China‘s economy. For example, the US Business Insider website claimed that China was withholding production data for key products like cement and glass, speculating about China‘s economic situation without any concrete evidence.

These false narratives and biased reporting have become a routine for the US and Western media to smear China‘s economy. It is imperative that readers and the global community critically examine the information presented by these media outlets and seek a more balanced and objective understanding of China‘s economic development.

