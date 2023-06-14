Families – NRW wants a nationwide right to breastfeed in public

.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – The state of North Rhine-Westphalia wants to ensure that a nationwide legal regulation for a right to breastfeed in public is created. “The federal government must create legal certainty here,” said NRW Family and Equal Opportunities Minister Josefine Paul (Greens) of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“In a family and child-friendly society, it should go without saying that children and mothers are part of public life and that mothers can naturally breastfeed their children there without experiencing discrimination,” explained Paul. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has therefore submitted a corresponding application to the conference of equality ministers, which is to take place on Thursday and Friday. Although breastfeeding is generally recognized in Germany, many women have had negative experiences breastfeeding in public, Paul explained. “This ranges from offensive remarks to local references from cafes or shops.” The legal situation is often unclear or even allows the nursing mother to be excluded in individual cases. “Here we appeal to the federal government to examine the legal situation with the aim of creating legal certainty in order to better support breastfeeding in public areas and to protect against negative measures,” says Paul. “It is crucial that we as a society commit to the fact that mothers and children have the right to breastfeed in public spaces.” There was clear encouragement for this from the North Rhine-Westphalian state association of midwives. We are fully behind the initiative of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and are happy with the step. At the same time, it is embarrassing that you have to go, said Chairwoman Barbara Blomeier of the “Rheinische Post”. “It is an indictment that it is even necessary to get this through a law. We should be ashamed of ourselves,” said Blomeier. “The fact that people are uncomfortable when they see breastfeeding women, or that mothers have to retreat to a toilet – that’s not at all.” The state of North Rhine-Westphalia submitted an application that is essentially the same at the end of May at the conference of family ministers. All 16 federal states agreed to this. At the Equal Opportunities Ministers’ Conference, the states of Lower Saxony and Thuringia are now appearing alongside NRW as co-applicants.

HOME PAGE