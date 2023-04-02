.

Berlin (German news agency) – In the dispute over basic child security, Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) insists on additional funds and an increase in benefits. “Against the background of high inflation, increasing child benefit is an important step, but that alone is not enough,” Paus told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Monday edition).

The necessary costs for basic child security could not be offset against this. “In order to make the application process much easier and get more children out of poverty, basic child security must be adequately funded,” she said. “12 billion euros is more of a lower limit for this.” Paus was reacting to statements by Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), according to which he saw no scope for the introduction of increased basic child security despite expected tax revenues of over one trillion euros in 2024.

The head of the FDP told the “Bild am Sonntag” that there was no question of additional spending, including basic child security: “Child benefit has been increased to 250 euros, the highest level since 1996,” said Lindner. “The essentials for the basic child security is done financially.” Paus expressly protests against this: “2.8 million children in Germany are poor or at risk of poverty: They have bad cards – not just at the beginning, but throughout their lives,” she explained to the RND. It’s not just about a visit to the amusement park, which many cannot afford. “More often than before, the fridge is empty for many at the end of the month. This also applies to children from families in which parents work but whose income is still insufficient,” said Paus, referring to Lindner’s statement that child poverty often results from the parents’ unemployment be justified.

Precisely because of child poverty, even among working parents, “the federal government has decided to introduce basic child security,” added Paus. “In doing so, we will ensure that gainful employment is financially worthwhile and that parents who work have more left over.”

