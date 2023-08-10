Home » Families – the Association of Pediatricians fears severe flu in the fall
Families – the Association of Pediatricians fears severe flu in the fall

Families – the Association of Pediatricians fears severe flu in the fall

Berlin (German news agency) – German pediatricians are warning of a massive wave of flu this fall and winter. “We have to be prepared for the fact that we will get another severe wave of influenza this winter,” said Thomas Fischbach, President of the Professional Association of Pediatricians (BVKJ), the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday editions).

In the southern hemisphere, especially in Australia, the number of cases is already increasing rapidly, “that’s usually a sure warning sign for us,” says Fischbach. Similar to last year, the RS virus could also lead to a serious wave of infection: the pediatrician warned that one had to be prepared for the fact that an RS wave could become a bigger problem again. “If only so as not to run into a wave of infections completely unarmed again.” In view of the renewed threat of bottlenecks in important medicines, Fischbach advised parents to prepare in good time. “We have to assume that there will be supply bottlenecks for important medicines again this winter. Parents should therefore have a well-stocked medicine chest.” It’s not about hoarding large quantities of medicines, but about being equipped for an acute case. Specifically, Fischbach recommended this fall to have fever medication in sufficient quantities and age-appropriate doses in the house.

