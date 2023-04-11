Listen to the audio version of the article

Confindustria Veneto Est launches the Family Business Desk. A new associative service designed to accompany local companies, especially SMEs, in generational transitions, in family-business relationships, in organizational, governance, corporate and financial changes. Covering various disciplinary areas, from economic, fiscal and legal to those related to the more emotional sphere (leadership, communication).

74% family-run

Veneto is the Italian cradle of family capitalism: of the 2,205 companies with a turnover of more than 20 million euros which generate a turnover of 174 billion euros (53.5% of the total turnover of companies in the Veneto region), 74.3% it is family-controlled, with a higher incidence than the national average (65.7%). According to the latest Istat data, over a fifth of these (21.8%) between 2013 and 2023 faced or will face the generational transition. With a higher than average incidence in the provinces of Vicenza and Belluno (23.8%), Venice (23.7%), Padua (23.4%), followed by Treviso (20.5%), Verona (18, 2%) and Rovigo (16.6%). A path that is more often tortuous than linear, so much so that a third of family businesses do not pass the first generation and only 13% reach the third. But those who have successfully passed the baton record better performances in terms of revenues (+20.1% in 2021), profitability and employment compared to non-family businesses (XIV AUB Observatory).

Prepare for the generational transition

“Family businesses are an invaluable heritage and value of our territory and of the country, which we will be able to preserve by offering companies adequate solutions to deal with the generational transition, a decisive turning point for the life of a company but also for the entire society – declares Leopoldo Destro, President of Confindustria Veneto Est -. We need to know how to ensure the long-term governance, continuity and growth of our family businesses and with them social development. As an association, we wanted to intervene in a structured way, with a new dedicated and interdisciplinary service to support member companies in this delicate phase, suggest and encourage conscious solutions and behaviours, adapted to the specific needs and sensitivities of each family unit, to prepare and manage in time a generational transition and, before that, a coexistence between generations, positive and successful for the company».

The calendar of events

The first initiative of the Family Business Desk, from 13 April to 15 June 2023, is precisely the cycle of seminars “Family businesses: values, people, future” to address the issues, issues and strategic opportunities that characterize family businesses , through the testimonies of entrepreneurs and the contribution of experts. The complete program of meetings is on the association’s website.