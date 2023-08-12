Family businesses: here’s how the new generations can increase their value

Other key elements are internationalization and the adoption of strategies oriented towards sustainability and social responsibility.

Partnerships have also proved to be strategic in many cases for creating value, in some cases with research centers and universities. As well as new acquisitions and mergers and, if not already activated, the process of listing on the stock exchange.

«Many family businesses – explain Valentina Lazzarotti and Salvatore Sciascia – thrive and manage to remain profitable through multiple generations. Perhaps they are transformed, even changing the type of business in which they operate, but they continue, in one way or another, to create value over time, so much so that we speak of transgenerational value. It is therefore in the interest of the academic community as well as of the family entrepreneurs themselves and of all the stakeholders (policy makers included), who to some extent are influenced by family business activity, to fully understand the dynamics that can occur. Contributing to this debate is the underlying objective of this book.

Visconti: a strong vocation

«In fact – underlines the Rector of Liuc, Federico Visconti – the research constitutes a large repertoire of young entrepreneurs “on the spot”, women and men who express a strong vocation, lavish energy, invest capital. As already mentioned, they represent a heritage to be protected, which combines individual qualities (passion, ambition, determination, a nose for opportunities, a propensity for learning, the ability to make decisions in uncertain contexts, etc. ) and professional ethics (the conception of the company as a private good in the public interest, the desire to make a community of people grow, the value of merit, the sense of institutional responsibility, etc.)».

Sella: running a family business is an art

«Managing a family business is an art. There is no set model for doing this. Each one is a universe which, with the constant commitment of the entrepreneur, management and all the people who are part of it, adapts to changes over time or anticipates them with foresight and prudence, without ever taking too much stride. And it invests to continue in its mission of serving the customer and satisfying the stakeholders in the best possible way. Time is a crucial factor. It is not enough to create a successful company, it must be solid, stable and long-lived, generation after generation» underlines Maurizio Sella, president of the Sella group.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

