It was a victory across the board for Julia Thiele-Schürhoff when the Heinz-Hermann Thiele Family Foundation started work on April 6th. After months of fighting, she prevailed against her stepmother, Nadia Thiele.

Julia is the daughter of multi-billionaire Heinz-Hermann Thiele, who died in 2021. The 51-year-old recently joined the powerful board of the newly founded foundation, alongside executor Robin Brühmüller and Stephan Sturm, the former CFO and CEO of the Fresenius Group. Assets of 15 billion euros that Heinz-Hermann Thiele left behind after his death flow into the foundation.

A huge inheritance. Perhaps the largest that has ever existed in Germany.

For the time being, Heinz-Hermann Thiele’s widow, Nadia Thiele, went empty-handed with the foundation. Despite her attempts to prevent the establishment of the foundation in its current form, she does not sit on the foundation council or the board of directors. The Munich public prosecutor’s office also dropped her criminal complaint, which she had filed against executor Brühmüller. Nevertheless, Nadia Thiele did not go away empty-handed. As Business Insider has learned, she is said to have inherited real estate assets worth around one billion euros from her husband.

A multi-millionaire in one fell swoop

The victory over the stepmother should be the second time that Julia Thiele-Schürhoff has had reason to be happy in the past few months. Because, as research by Business Insider shows, the daughter suddenly became a multimillionaire in 2022. She received around 174 million euros – without inheriting.