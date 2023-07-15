Family economy, health and school: the priorities of Italians. Survey

Edited by Alessandro Amadori, political scientist and pollster

We have now reached the middle of 2023, and it is therefore possible to draw up a political balance of the middle of the year from a demoscopic point of view (i.e. how citizens perceive and evaluate politics). In this case I am not referring to the traditional indicators of confidence and voting intention, but to the so-called “agenda setting”: what are the citizens’ priorities?

What, above all, should the government be concerned with? This question is answered by a survey by Istituto Piepoli which, as part of its continuous monitoring of public opinion, explored a representative sample of the Italian adult population in the last part of June. In particular, we are interested in the following question: “In your opinion, what should be the priorities for the Meloni government?”. The answers obtained clearly indicate which are the problems most felt by citizens (which constitutes, in fact, the so-called agenda setting).

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

