Family Ties and Fierce Competition: The Shared History of Nvidia and AMD CEOs

“Jensen Huang and Lisa Su: Inside the Family Connection Between Two AI Chip Industry Powerhouses”

Jensen Huang and Lisa Su, the CEOs of Nvidia and AMD respectively, share not only their positions as influential figures in the global AI chip industry but also a family connection. The revelation of their familial relationship came to light in 2020 and has recently been detailed by Taiwanese genealogist Jean Wu. Despite growing up separately, their shared family history traces back to Taiwan, an island caught in the middle of the ongoing US-China rivalry in the high-tech industry.

According to Wu, who extensively researched public records, newspaper clippings, yearbooks, and interviews, Su is Huang’s “biao jiu” in Mandarin Chinese, meaning they are distant cousins separated by a generation. Both have acknowledged the familial link, with Su confirming their relationship and an Nvidia spokesperson verifying it.

The discovery of Huang and Su’s connection has generated fascination among industry observers, capturing attention both in Taiwan and online forums. Taiwan, known for its world-leading hardware production, has nurtured a vibrant tech industry driven by companies such as TSMC, ASUS, Acer, and Foxconn. This focus on electronic production has made semiconductors a popular career choice for many Taiwanese youth.

Despite being raised apart, Huang and Su followed similar paths as adults, both choosing to study electronic engineering. Huang worked at AMD before founding Nvidia, while Su joined AMD after nearly two decades before becoming instrumental in turning the company around as Senior Vice President.

Today, Nvidia and AMD are fierce competitors, with headquarters located just a 5-minute drive away from each other in Santa Clara, California. Both companies provide hardware and software to leading tech firms worldwide, operating in a sector projected to be worth $1 trillion by 2030. While they originally gained recognition in the gaming industry, their products are now utilized in generative artificial intelligence, which powers popular systems like ChatGPT.

In recent years, Nvidia and AMD have expanded their reach, entering the data center market and producing chips that fuel electric cars and artificial intelligence systems. Nvidia, in particular, has gained prominence as a leader in AI technology, propelling its stock to a 208% rise this year. Su, on the other hand, has become one of the highest-paid executives in the US.

However, geopolitical tensions and US export controls to China could impact the fortunes of both companies. Nvidia recently announced that certain export controls to China had come into effect earlier than expected, while AMD stated its compliance with US restrictions while attempting to develop products specifically for China.

Beyond their shared family ties, Huang and Su’s influence in the AI chip industry positions them at the forefront of a rapidly evolving sector that continues to shape society. As their companies navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, their connection adds an intriguing dimension to their already impressive careers.

Share this: Facebook

X

