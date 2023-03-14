YouTuber and streamer Ludwig Ahgren posted a “cry for help” video about the theft of his 1997 Subaru Sambar last week.
Fans quickly got to work trying to gather clues. A Reddit user eventually saved the vehicle.
The user told Business Insider that he’s a longtime Ahgren fan and feels lucky to have found the car.
Catastrophe has struck popular streamer Ludwig Ahgren’s world after his most prized possession, a 1997 Subaru Sambar, was stolen last month.
Luckily for Ahgren, his fans rushed to the influencer’s aid. Just a day after the alert, a Reddit user and longtime fan found the mini-truck in the parking lot of a Los Angeles massage parlor and even returned it to the influencer.
19-year-old Christian Mejia, who goes by the Reddit handle u/suufferPNG, told Business Insider that meeting the alleged thief was exciting and a bit scary. He said Ahgren rewards him with memorabilia and a special bidet (yes, the influencer owns a line of branded bidets) for his troubles.
Here’s what happened to Ahgren – and how his fans helped save the day.
Ahgren shared a “cry for help” video roads Auto
Ahgren, who has over four million YouTube subscribers, posted a video featuring a on February 28th call for help about the missing car. In the video, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times, he said his 1997 Subaru Sambar was imported from Japan and was his dream car.
Due to the recent rains in California, the power went out in the warehouse where the car was parked. As a result, the gate of the camp no longer closed properly.
“The gate stayed open, and through that rainstorm, a thief came into our warehouse during the night, got into my car, kind of stole it… and disappeared from the scene,” the influencer claimed.
“If you happen to be in LA and see this 1997 Subaru Sambar let me know,” he urged followers.
Ahgren’s post spread quickly. Fans on Reddit began collaborating to find the car. A user appeared the search to limitby posting a video showing the influencer’s car in Sylmar, a north Los Angeles neighborhood. In a follow-up video, Ahgren said his assistant, Nick Yingling, drove to the scene but couldn’t find the car.
Follower sees car in front of massage parlor
Later that day, Yingling returned to the location, this time with Anthony “Slime” Bruno, a member of her podcast group The Yard. When they found the car, they also spotted a person inside, Ahgren said in the follow-up video. Bruno shared a video of the confrontation online, which shows them harassing the man in the car to return it, but the person fled in the Subaru.
The next day, March 1, Mejia, a follower, spotted the car in front of a massage parlor that happened to be very close to his home and shared his discovery in a Reddit post.“>
The fan carefully watched for the car
“I decided to keep an eye out for the car,” he told Business Insider in a message on Reddit, “Since there’s a body shop nearby, I figured they might have taken it there to strip it down.”
He said he saw the vehicle directly across the street from where it was last seen.
The fan said a man was loading bags into the pickup truck. Mejia struck up a conversation with the man, but he didn’t mention Ahgren or ask if it was his vehicle.
According to Mejia, the man explained to him that he was not a thief and that he owned the car because he had an agreement with someone who owed him money and who presumably owned the car before him. Mejia then decided to get law enforcement involved.
“I didn’t feel safe around him, so I just went to a donut shop where I’m safe inside but can still see the car,” he recalls, before calling the police from there.
Mejia stayed close to the scene when police arrived, he said. He claimed police did not arrest the man because there was no evidence he was in the car. Business Insider has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Tow truck picks up car
“It was exciting to find the car but also scary when I encountered the man who allegedly stole it,” said Mejia, “In the end I was glad I found it.
The teenager told Insiders that Yingling came in a tow truck to retrieve the car.
When Ahgren was finally reunited with his car, posted is a video, in which he thanked the “Ludbuds team effort,” a nickname given to his fans, as well as his friends and teammates who helped him, such as Yingling and Bruno. He told the story of Mejia as the one who saved his beloved vehicle.
“A random day in the life of sufferer, man,” Ahgren said with a joke in reference to Mejia’s Reddit name. “What a GOAT.”
