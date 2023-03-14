Screenshot/YouTube – Mogul Mail

YouTuber and streamer Ludwig Ahgren posted a “cry for help” video about the theft of his 1997 Subaru Sambar last week. Fans quickly got to work trying to gather clues. A Reddit user eventually saved the vehicle. The user told Business Insider that he’s a longtime Ahgren fan and feels lucky to have found the car.

Catastrophe has struck popular streamer Ludwig Ahgren’s world after his most prized possession, a 1997 Subaru Sambar, was stolen last month.

Luckily for Ahgren, his fans rushed to the influencer’s aid. Just a day after the alert, a Reddit user and longtime fan found the mini-truck in the parking lot of a Los Angeles massage parlor and even returned it to the influencer.

19-year-old Christian Mejia, who goes by the Reddit handle u/suufferPNG, told Business Insider that meeting the alleged thief was exciting and a bit scary. He said Ahgren rewards him with memorabilia and a special bidet (yes, the influencer owns a line of branded bidets) for his troubles.

Here’s what happened to Ahgren – and how his fans helped save the day.

Ahgren shared a “cry for help” video roads Auto

Ahgren, who has over four million YouTube subscribers, posted a video featuring a on February 28th call for help about the missing car. In the video, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times, he said his 1997 Subaru Sambar was imported from Japan and was his dream car.

Due to the recent rains in California, the power went out in the warehouse where the car was parked. As a result, the gate of the camp no longer closed properly.

“The gate stayed open, and through that rainstorm, a thief came into our warehouse during the night, got into my car, kind of stole it… and disappeared from the scene,” the influencer claimed.

“If you happen to be in LA and see this 1997 Subaru Sambar let me know,” he urged followers.

Ahgren’s post spread quickly. Fans on Reddit began collaborating to find the car. A user appeared the search to limitby posting a video showing the influencer’s car in Sylmar, a north Los Angeles neighborhood. In a follow-up video, Ahgren said his assistant, Nick Yingling, drove to the scene but couldn’t find the car.

Follower sees car in front of massage parlor

Later that day, Yingling returned to the location, this time with Anthony “Slime” Bruno, a member of her podcast group The Yard. When they found the car, they also spotted a person inside, Ahgren said in the follow-up video. Bruno shared a video of the confrontation online, which shows them harassing the man in the car to return it, but the person fled in the Subaru.

The next day, March 1, Mejia, a follower, spotted the car in front of a massage parlor that happened to be very close to his home and shared his discovery in a Reddit post.

