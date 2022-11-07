[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 07, 2022]Fan Yifei, the deputy governor of the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China, was sacked and investigated a few days ago, arousing widespread public concern. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection issued a document that day, saying that it is necessary to “resolutely manage political and business connections.” According to an analysis by China Financial Media, Fan Yifei’s accident may be related to the regulatory corruption of the payment market. The “first tiger” after the Communist Party Congress is usually regarded as a “political wind direction ball”, so public opinion believes that China‘s payment industry will face a new round of “earthquake”.

On Saturday (November 5), the official website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the State Supervision Commission announced that Fan Yifei was “suspected of serious violations of discipline and law” and was under review and supervision by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission.

The announcement did not disclose the specific content of Fan Yifei’s “violation of discipline and law”. However, the outside world noticed that the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on the same day mentioned the issue of Fan Yifei’s investigation, and claimed that the anti-corruption struggle would not stop for a moment, and it was necessary to “resolutely prevent leading cadres from becoming the spokespersons and agents of interest groups and powerful groups”, and “Resolutely govern the problem of political and business collusion destroying the political ecology and economic development environment”.

According to reports from Caixin.com, “21st Century Business Herald” and Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao”, rumors of Fan Yifei’s “problem” have been going on for nearly a year. During this period, he was interviewed by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection many times, cooperated with relevant investigations, and was released again. The actual situation and the content of the conversation are unknown. Until the afternoon of November 4, Fan Yifei and his current secretary were taken away from the work unit together.

According to the data: Fan Yifei was born in 1964 in Taixing, Jiangsu. He is a Ph.D. in Economics from Renmin University of China, a master’s degree in International Economics from Columbia University, and holds the title of senior accountant. From 1994 to 1997, when Wang Qishan served as the vice president and president of China Construction Bank, Fan Yifei was the assistant to the general manager and manager of the Accounting Department of CCB Trust and Investment Company, the deputy director of the Fund Planning Department and the general manager of the Financial Accounting Department of CCB Head Office. Wang Qishan’s old subordinate.

After 2000, Fan Yifei was promoted to assistant president and vice president of CCB, in charge of overseas business for a long time. In 2010, Fan Yifei became the deputy general manager of China Investment Corporation. Since 2015, he has been transferred to the People’s Bank of China as a deputy governor. During his tenure at the central bank, Fan Yifei was in charge of the Payment Division, the Technology Division, the Money and Money Bureau, and the Digital Currency Department for a long time.

It was not until August this year that Zhang Qingsong took over the payment business after he became the vice president. At that time, there were rumors that Fan Yifei was expected to be in charge of the credit bureau in this personnel adjustment, but this proposal was eventually rejected by his superiors on the grounds that “Fan Yifei is not suitable to be in charge of all market-related departments.”

Lu Media analyzed that in recent years, more than 200 cards issued by China‘s payment industry have serious management and supervision problems. After Zhang Qingsong took office, in September this year, he also publicly emphasized the need to “implement and strengthen the supervision of large-scale payment platform enterprises” and “regulate the payment business of platform enterprises”. Considering that Fan Yifei has been in charge of China‘s payment industry for a long time, his investigation this time may be related to the regulatory corruption of the payment industry.

Lu Media’s report quoted market sources as saying that the “first tiger” after the past several CCP congresses has been regarded as a “political wind direction ball”, and Fan Yifei has now been found to be the “first tiger” after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It may mean that China‘s payment industry will face a new round of earthquakes.

It is worth noting that Tian Huiyu, the former president of China Merchants Bank, who is also an “old CCB man”, was taken away for investigation in April this year before Fan Yifei was sacked. There is public opinion that financial corruption is likely to be the focus of Beijing’s crackdown this year.

Ironically, at the end of 2020, Ant Group’s listing plan was urgently stopped when it was “just a step away”, and then Ant Group’s middle and senior managers were interviewed by regulatory authorities such as the central bank. At that time, Fan Yifei, who was in charge of the payment industry in the national financial system, responded at a press conference that the monopoly phenomenon does not only exist in Ant Group, and the measures taken against Ant Group will also be implemented to other payment service market players.

