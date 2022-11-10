In the first three quarters of this year, 80% of the 4,800-plus listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen were profitable, with a total operating income of 52 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.51%. The profits of listed companies accounted for 76% of the profits of enterprises above designated size.

“Currently, China‘s stock, bond, and futures markets have ranked second in the world, and the total market value of listed companies is nearly 80 trillion yuan. A-share market financing has grown steadily, and the first three quarters of this year’s IPO funds raised by Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges are listed in global transactions. The first and second place in the firm.” On November 9, Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said in his speech at the 2022 Shanghai Stock Exchange International Investor Conference that the depth and breadth of China‘s capital market reflects China‘s large market opportunities.

Fang Xinghai pointed out that the multi-level capital market has been continuously improved, and the pilot registration system of the Science and Technology Innovation Board and the ChiNext Board has been implemented one after another, which has greatly enhanced the attractiveness of the capital market to high-quality enterprises. The Chinese capital market is in a different internal cycle from the major international markets, which increases the value of the Chinese market to global investors.

In addition, Fang Xinghai believes that high-quality A-share listed companies collectively demonstrate the high-quality development of China‘s economy. As an excellent representative of China‘s economy, A-share listed companies provide domestic and foreign investors with sufficient investment options and good returns.

According to Fang Xinghai, in the first three quarters of this year, 80% of the more than 4,800 listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen were profitable, with a total operating income of 52 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.51%. The profits of listed companies accounted for 76% of the profits of enterprises above designated size. There are more than 2,200 listed companies in strategic emerging industries, and technological and business innovation has also become a highlight for Chinese listed companies to attract international investors. In recent years, with the strong support of the capital market, a group of listed companies have been striving to innovate in industries such as photovoltaics and electric vehicles, promoting China‘s global leadership in these fields. In addition, more and more listed companies are actively disclosing ESG reports and striving to implement new development concepts.

“The continuous opening of China‘s capital market will make it more convenient for international investors to invest in A-shares.” Fang Xinghai further stated that the China Securities Regulatory Commission has conscientiously implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council to expand financial opening, and the high-level institutional opening of the capital market has gradually been implemented. The market interconnection mechanism has been continuously optimized, the basic trading system has been continuously improved, the international variety has continued to increase, and the domestic and overseas investment and financing channels have continued to expand, attracting more and more overseas institutions to invest and expand their businesses in China.

