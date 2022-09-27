A lot of convertible bond winnings have been announced today, and new bonds and new shares can get the same benefits from winning the lottery, so many people like to participate in new bonds. Now, the results of Fangyuan’s convertible bonds have been announced, so when is the forecast for the new bond’s listing time?

New Debt Signing Situation

Fangyuan Convertible Bonds is the main stock of Fangyuan shares. Its main business is the research and development, production and sales of lithium battery ternary cathode material precursors and nickel battery cathode materials. The valuation of the underlying stock is at a historical high, and the industry boom is relatively high. The net profit in the second quarter of this year decreased by 94.77% year-on-year. The company is in the middle and lower reaches of the industry, with low capital attention and average investment value.

Fangyuan Convertible Bonds Winning the Lottery

Today, the results of Fangyuan Convertible Bonds were announced. There are 314,470 winning numbers, and each winning number can only subscribe for 1 lot (1,000 yuan) of Fangyuan Convertible Bonds.In the lottery number, the last “five” digits: 20551, 52351, 70551; the last “seven” digits: 3890936, 8890936;

Last “eight” digits: 09589152, 22089152, 34589152, 47089152, 59589152, 72089152, 84589152, 97089152;

Last “nine” digits: 111988245, 611988245.

Fangyuan convertible bonds are expected to be listed in late October. However, the bond rating is poor, the conversion value is low, and the current premium rate is low. Referring to the listed Shenhao convertible bonds, the listed price of Fangyuan convertible bonds is expected to be 130 yuan. nearby.