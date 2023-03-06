Listen to the audio version of the article

«They call constantly, even more than once a week, by now it’s a standard. But at the moment we are busy on something else ». Phone calls, those received by the CEO of Fantic Motor Mariano Roman from investment funds, which in fact are almost discounted, taking into account the path followed by the company.

Passed in a few years from a disused and dusty brand to a group launched in double-digit growth, able to go from almost zero to 175 million in revenues in a short time. “I remember when in 2015 there were only six of us here – says the CEO – while now we are almost 600, with prospects of rising by another 60 units by the end of the year”.

The brand, taken over in August 2014 by VeNetWork, a group of entrepreneurs from the Veneto region chaired by Alberto Baban, has restarted trying to regain its lost glories by revisiting the flagship model of the past, the Caballero, but above all by enriching the product portfolio in various directions, in the off-road of motorcycles but also in electric bikes, which are worth a quarter of revenues. Growth that occurs organically but also through external lines, with the acquisition from Yamaha of Motori Minarelli at the end of 2020, of Bottecchia bicycles last year.

«Fantic Motor was an abandoned brand but still intact from the point of view of value, never penalized for example with imports of low-range products then resold by exploiting the brand. And this asset has allowed us a positive relaunch, made up of investments in products and people, creating a team with important skills in both motorcycles and bicycles”. Thus, 2022 closes on record levels, just under 180 million in revenues (to which are added, however, the 17 from Bottecchia) from the 156 of the previous year. «We grow in all sectors, from Caballero to off-road, to electric bikes. And without the penalty suffered at the height of the season due to supply chain constraints and the shortage of components, we would have already well exceeded 200 million. We will get there this year, which sees a budget of 250: in fact, by 2025 we plan to reach half a billion euros». Outcome of the investments made, both in the range of products and in production spaces: last year a 5,000-metre site was inaugurated to produce bicycles, to which a new 7,000-metre factory for bicycles and spare parts will be added in 2023, in addition to almost 30 thousand meters brought as a dowry by Minarelli, partly for the production of engines, partly for the assembly of the Fantic Motor models. Other resources have been engaged in the headquarters in Veneto, creating additional spaces for the development of the racing sector and research. «At this point we have adequate dimensions to be able to continue to grow significantly until at least 2025 – explains the CEO – but in any case the plan continues with another 60 million investments in three years. Among the most concrete hypotheses, in the near future, is that of starting production in Asia for the local market, in order to avoid the existing duties, in the order of 40%, which are truly exaggerated. While what we sell in Europe will continue to be made here, entirely made in Italy».

The group is also studying new acquisitions, in Italy and Europe, to take over companies engaged in bicycle components, operations that could already mature by the summer to strengthen this business segment.