From November 30th to December 1st, at the Lingotto in Turin (Pav. 3) and in the context of IOLAVORO, the doors of WorldSkills will officially open, the largest Competition of Professions in the world. As main sponsor of the event together with AgenziaPiemonte Lavoro, FANUC – world leader in the field of robotics, numerical control and industrial automation – once again confirms its commitment to the new generations with the introduction and promotion of the new skill ‘Integrated Robotic Systems’.

In a market like that of robotics, characterized by constant growth both worldwide and in Italy, the need to invest in young talents and to involve them, with the support of schools, in knowledge of the world of industrial automation is increasingly a priority.

There are 3 million robots operating today in factories of various types, of which 10,000 in Italy. A pace that is growing by double digits year on year and which does not seem to have any intention of slowing down. As industry studies state, 85% of Italian companies will increase the workforce dedicated to automation and 43% plan to speed up automation processes, with an obvious consequence: the need to make use of professionals able to to adapt robots to industrial processes and develop solutions to integrate them into production. Figures, therefore, specialized in robotic engineering, mechanics and STEM subjects – among the most requested professional roles on the market.

If it is true that the adoption of robots in the Italian industrial fabric is growing, this positive curve is not yet sufficiently supported by as much attention towards a robotics culture. Reason why FANUC has always placed a lot of commitment and hopes in the potential of young people and in their ability to represent the engine of the economy of the future, providing them with a series of growth opportunities, such as those offered by the FANUC Academy or WorldSkills, precisely .

After having organized a day at its headquarters in Lainate last October to make teachers and students increasingly aware, including through practical exercises which are the subject of the competition, FANUC offered a free training course to accompany the students up to the day of the competition, selecting the most deserving to represent Italy and offering institutes the hardware to further instill the passion for robotics that will accompany them throughout their professional careers.

“FANUC feels it has a duty towards the new generations and wants to direct their abilities to the fullest. The guys competing in the ‘Integrated Robotic Systems’ skill are laying the foundations for their future”, declared the Managing Director of FANUC Italy, Marco Delaini. “We don’t do this just for corporate gain. Dealing with young people who will lead the future of our companies has always been part of our DNA and we feel that training them in the field of robotics is an honor rather than a duty”.

The company provided WorldSkills with the technical infrastructure needed to run the competitions, including robotic cells, hardware and software. The students of the 13 selected Italian teams will be asked to manage a robotic system, draw up the relative documentation, solve complex problems, exploit lateral thinking, use computers and equipment and, of course, work in teams – all with the support of teachers and FANUC experts.

About FANUC

With more than 30 million products installed globally – including industrial robots, intelligent CNC systems and CNC machines – FANUC has 271 offices supporting 109 countries. The headquarters is located on the slopes of Mount Fuji in Japan and houses the production facilities and 12 R&D centers. Of the more than 8,200 employees located worldwide, a third are engineers, engaged in design and development activities. In Europe, the company operates with over 1,800 employees and closed 2021 with a turnover of €960 million, while the Italian office closed 2021 with a turnover of €173 million, up 30% compared to the previous year.

WorldSkills pills

Over 83 countries and regions are members of WorldSkills International, an international organization founded in 1950 and recognized by the United Nations, which sees the promotion of education and vocational training throughout the world as one of its main objectives. WorldSkills – of which FANUC has been a global sponsor since 2018 – organizes the largest Skills Competition in the world. The last national competition of 2020 saw 150 Italian competitors between the ages of 17 and 24 compete against each other, evaluated by as many expert members of the national juries in 18 professions.