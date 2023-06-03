Home » Fao: cereals and vegetable oils push food prices down
Business

Fao: cereals and vegetable oils push food prices down

by admin
Fao: cereals and vegetable oils push food prices down

World food prices fell in May on the back of a “significant” drop in the price of grains and vegetable oils. This was announced by the FAO, whose food price index – which tracks changes in international prices for a basket of raw materials – fell by 2.6% compared to April.

Corn cost down 10%

In detail, the FAO cereal price index fell 4.8% on a monthly basis, led by maize, whose cost fell by about 10%, “due to favorable production prospects and weak demand for imports”.

Wheat prices down 3.5%

In particular, the prices of wheat, whose reserves are also abundant, decreased by 3.5%, mainly due to the renewal of the Ukrainian maritime grain corridor in mid-May for a period of two months. Vegetable oils fell even more sharply, falling 8.7% in a month, averaging 48.2% below its year-ago level. Brazil’s “buzz” soybean crop, plentiful supply of rapeseed and sunflower, and increased production of hard-to-export palm oil clearly weighed on prices.

Declining global sugar supplies

The Sugar Price Index rose 5.5% in May and posted its fourth consecutive monthly increase. It is well above the level of a year ago (+31%). Global supplies of sugar are “decreasing”, notes the FAO, while worries about the impact of the El Nino climate phenomenon on next season’s crops.

See also  Polls, Meloni rises and the League goes down

You may also like

Ranucci: “I wanted to talk to Schlein but...

Artificial intelligence, clear and stringent rules are needed

Pnrr, De Luca scathing: “Fitto and Vesuvius are...

Scalable Capital: This is how you secure 3.5...

Italy runs faster than Germany: GDP on the...

Foreclosure: house for 2 million euros, owner also...

Usa, 340,000 new jobs created. But inflation risks...

Russia’s economy: Industrial production is falling sharply

Ikea: This old furniture is extremely popular

Oil, shares await OPEC+ decision

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy