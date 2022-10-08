Home Business FAO food price index continues to fall in September
Xinhua News Agency, Rome, October 8 (Reporter Chen Zhanjie) According to a report released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations on the 7th, the FAO food price index in September was 136.3 points, down 1.1% from the previous month, falling for the sixth consecutive month.

The data showed that the vegetable oil price index fell by 6.6% month-on-month in September, the lowest level since February 2021. The report noted that international vegetable oil prices fell sharply, offsetting the impact of higher cereal prices on the index.

In September, the grain price index rose 1.5% month-on-month. Among them, the wheat price index rebounded by 2.2%, the corn price was basically stable, and the rice price index rose by 2.2%.

In addition, the dairy product price index in September fell by 0.6% month-on-month, the meat price index fell by 0.5% month-on-month, and the sugar price index fell by 0.7% month-on-month.

The FAO Food Price Index measures the monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of food commodities, and is composed of the weighted average of the five commodity price indices of cereals, vegetable oils, dairy products, meat and sugar. The index rose to 159.3 in March, the highest since the index began in 1990.

