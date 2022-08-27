Since the beginning of summer this year, continuous extreme high temperature has swept across many regions of the country, the power load has continued to rise, and the contradiction between power supply and demand has become prominent. To a certain extent, it reflects the shortcomings of my country’s energy structure and the problem of partial supply and demand imbalance. It is imperative to build a new power system. Row. Under the background of “dual carbon”, Far East Smarter Energy Co., Ltd. (abbreviation: Far East Stock Code: 600869) has continued to make breakthroughs and innovations in the field of energy around “safety, greenness and intelligence”, helping wind power, photovoltaic power, nuclear power and other clean The production and transmission of energy promotes clean energy and efficient energy use, and accelerates the transformation and transformation of the power system from “traditional” to “new”.





Vigorously developing wind power, photovoltaic power, hydropower and other clean energy sources, accelerating the clean and low-carbon transformation of energy and power, and building a new power system are the keys to achieving the “dual carbon” strategic goal. Relying on its strong R&D strength and technical level, Far East Co., Ltd. continues to strengthen its technical strength in the fields of wind power, photovoltaics, nuclear power, hydropower and other clean energy fields, and strengthen its leading position in the industry.









From January to July 2022, my country’s wind power installed capacity is about 340 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 17.2%. As an important supporting enterprise in the wind power industry, Far East Cable Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Far East Co., Ltd. (referred to as: Far East Cable), entered the wind power field as early as 2002 and continued to cultivate, becoming one of the largest suppliers of wind power cables in China; Siemens Gamesa and other foreign wind power equipment manufacturers have reached cooperation with domestic wind power equipment manufacturers such as Goldwind, Envision Energy, Guangdong Mingyang, Shanghai Electric, and Yunda Wind Power; related products have been successively used in China, Chile, Spain, South Korea, and the United States. , India and other countries/regions for wind power projects. It is worth mentioning that the Far East wind power cable won the national manufacturing single champion product.

From January to July this year, the installed capacity of solar power generation in my country was about 340 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 26.7%. In photovoltaic power generation projects, cables are an indispensable and important component. Relying on its strong innovation capability and technical level, Far East Cable can provide professional solutions for terrestrial photovoltaics, architectural photovoltaics and aquatic photovoltaics. All types of photovoltaic cable products comply with Rheinland standards, IEC standards and EU standards, have passed Indonesia certification, CE certification, KEMA certification, and have won a number of national patent certificates. Related products have been successfully applied to hundreds of photovoltaic power station projects.

In addition, the development of nuclear power has made a positive contribution to ensuring energy supply, improving the environment and promoting the realization of the dual carbon goal. The number of nuclear power units in operation and under construction in my country is increasing year by year, and currently ranks second in the world. In terms of nuclear-grade cables, Anhui Cable Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Anlan), a subsidiary of Far East Co., Ltd., is a leading enterprise in nuclear-grade cables and special cables. Excellent supplier of nuclear power projects such as Fuqing, Zhangzhou and Xudabao. Anlan has successively obtained major scientific and technological achievements such as 1E-class K1 harsh environment cables in the “Hualong No. 1” nuclear island containment, jet-proof nuclear island fire-resistant cables, marine nuclear power platform marine cables, and high-performance synthetic rubber for third-generation nuclear power harsh cables. , and continue to carry out the research and development of fourth-generation nuclear power plant cables.





In order to further meet the demand for cables in the fields of smart grid, green building, intelligent transportation, intelligent manufacturing, etc., Far East Co., Ltd. firmly grasps the national strategic opportunity, promotes speed, focuses on quality, and ensures safety, and makes every effort to promote Yibin Intelligent Industrial Park’s “new infrastructure use” Construction of high-end wire and cable R&D and production base” and “high-precision copper foil R&D and production base for power batteries”, Nantong Far East high-end marine and submarine cable industrial base, Far East communication light rod optical fiber project construction, expand production capacity, improve the industrial chain and product chain, Improve core competitiveness.





In addition to providing guarantee for power supply on the power generation side, Far East Cable also makes every effort to ensure the high-load power supply on the grid side. As the scale of investment in power grids continues to grow, the construction of power grids across the country continues to accelerate. As one of the main parties involved in the construction of the power grid project, the Far East people have withstood the “baking” test of high temperature and heat with a high degree of professionalism and high fighting spirit, focusing on epidemic prevention and control to protect health, and heatstroke prevention and cooling to promote production and ensure material supply. and project construction progress to ensure the smooth progress of UHV and other power grid projects.

With the intensive introduction of a series of policies of “source, network, load and storage”, development models such as “new energy + energy storage”, integration of source network, load and storage, and multi-energy complementarity will become an important support for achieving carbon peaking, and energy storage will play a role in it. role is crucial. The rapid growth of the energy storage market is expected to further stimulate the market demand for lithium batteries. With the combination of “cylindrical + soft pack”, Far East Battery continued to make efforts in the overseas household energy storage market such as Europe, and received orders of more than 10 million yuan and 328 million yuan in the first half of the year. In the future, it will continue to develop domestic and foreign energy storage markets, focusing on energy storage markets such as the power generation side, the grid side, and the user side.

Under the important era background and historical mission of energy transformation, Far East Co., Ltd. will continue to promote technological innovation, use technological empowerment and digital empowerment to help the construction of a new national power system, and jointly build a safe, green and intelligent strong grid.



