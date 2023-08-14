Home » Faraday Future Delivers First Top Luxury FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to User
In exciting news for the automotive industry, Faraday Future (FF) has officially delivered its first Jizhi Technology Top Luxury FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to a top user. The delivery ceremony for the new car took place on August 12, as announced by FF on August 14.

The first batch of top users and developers co-creating officers, previously announced by FF, includes renowned design industry veteran Rem D Koolhaas, famous American real estate broker Jason Oppenheim, and American luxury car dealer “Private Collection Motors”.

As FF’s first new car delivery user, “Private Collection Motors”, one of the largest luxury car dealerships in Southern California, expressed their excitement for the collaboration.

The event was attended by Jia Yueting, founder and chief product and user ecology officer of FF, Matthias Aydt, senior vice president of product executive, Scott Wang, product marketing director and delivery ambassador, and the representatives of Private Collection Motors. Notably, Jia Yueting personally drove the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to deliver the new car to the user.

Simultaneously, FF launched the FF Developer Co-Creation Festival series of activities. These activities, taking place during Monterey Car Week, will become part of the FF Developer Co-Creation Festival. FF’s participation in events such as “FuelRun” on August 16-17 and “Motorlux” on August 16 will be accompanied by developer co-creation participants, including the first batch of users of the second phase of co-creation delivery and developer co-creation candidates. A developer co-creation signing ceremony is scheduled for August 17.

FF is actively signing the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance car purchase agreement with more potential users and co-creation developers. The company looks forward to announcing the first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance owner of the second batch of users for the second co-creation delivery soon.

To allow enthusiasts worldwide to experience this milestone, FF will broadcast the first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance delivery ceremony and the first developer co-creation festival launch ceremony through their official platform on August 16 at 9:00 am Beijing time.

On May 31 this year, Faraday Future officially released its flagship model FF91. The price for the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance Edition was announced at $309,000 (approximately 2.216 million yuan).

