Home Business Faraday Future: It is expected that FF 91 will be delivered by the end of April, but there is a premise – yqqlm
Business

Faraday Future: It is expected that FF 91 will be delivered by the end of April, but there is a premise – yqqlm

by admin
Faraday Future: It is expected that FF 91 will be delivered by the end of April, but there is a premise – yqqlm

Jia Yueting has made new progress in making cars. Can he return to China after delivery?

On the morning of February 14th, Faraday Future Global Chief CEO Chen Xuefeng said,The company expects to begin production of the marketable FF 91 Futurist by the end of March 2023,Under the condition that all the funds are in the account, the vehicle will roll off the production line in early April and be delivered before the end of April.

In other words, although the delivery is tentatively scheduled for April, it will not be possible if the funds do not arrive.

At the same time, Chen Xuefeng also introduced that Faraday Future will comprehensively promote and realize the dual-home strategy of China and the United States. After the FF91 Futurist is delivered in the US market, it will be sold and delivered in the Chinese market as soon as possible.

According to the news released by FF official Weibo a few days ago,One of the pre-production test vehicles of the FF 91 Futurist has now arrived in Shanghai, where it will undergo market testing and verification in China, including compatibility of charging and infrastructure with other hardware and software applications.

The official claims that the FF 91 Futurist will compete with Ferrari, Maybach, Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

Faraday Future: FF 91 is expected to be delivered by the end of April, but there is a premise

At present, the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show has been announced and will be held from April 18 to 27, 2023. It is not ruled out that the FF 91 Futurist will be unveiled.

At the same time, there will be heavyweight models such as Jikrypton X and BYD Wangwang U8 at this auto show. At that time, FF 91 Futuris will not only become the focus.

See also  The trilogy is over and the first trailer of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" is released: Star-Lord and Gamora are all back.

Faraday Future: FF 91 is expected to be delivered by the end of April, but there is a premise

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Jian Jia

You may also like

Huawei fully dominates the industry?Netizens with the chrysanthemum...

Cultural heritage in the balance sheet to balance...

Third Pole, everything changes after the vote. Alliance...

Coking coal imports drive down costs, which is...

Deposit Account Rate Forecasts 2023: Increase or Decrease?

The ‘French-German engine’ and the fragile European balance

Who is Kazuo Ueda, the new governor of...

Net outflow of main funds in the two...

Eurozone, hawks lurking at the ECB: the effects

Toyota’s new CEO Sato announces a new EV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy