Jia Yueting has made new progress in making cars. Can he return to China after delivery?

On the morning of February 14th, Faraday Future Global Chief CEO Chen Xuefeng said,The company expects to begin production of the marketable FF 91 Futurist by the end of March 2023,Under the condition that all the funds are in the account, the vehicle will roll off the production line in early April and be delivered before the end of April.

In other words, although the delivery is tentatively scheduled for April, it will not be possible if the funds do not arrive.

At the same time, Chen Xuefeng also introduced that Faraday Future will comprehensively promote and realize the dual-home strategy of China and the United States. After the FF91 Futurist is delivered in the US market, it will be sold and delivered in the Chinese market as soon as possible.

According to the news released by FF official Weibo a few days ago,One of the pre-production test vehicles of the FF 91 Futurist has now arrived in Shanghai, where it will undergo market testing and verification in China, including compatibility of charging and infrastructure with other hardware and software applications.

The official claims that the FF 91 Futurist will compete with Ferrari, Maybach, Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

At present, the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show has been announced and will be held from April 18 to 27, 2023. It is not ruled out that the FF 91 Futurist will be unveiled.

At the same time, there will be heavyweight models such as Jikrypton X and BYD Wangwang U8 at this auto show. At that time, FF 91 Futuris will not only become the focus.