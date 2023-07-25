Economy Farewell, blue bird

Twitter’s new logo is an “X”

Status: 24.07.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

A screenshot of the planned Twitter design

Elon Musk loves this letter: Now the “X” is also the logo of Twitter. A marketing expert predicts that the change will be met with incomprehension by many users. There is obviously a new concept behind it.

Twitter is also changing visually under its new owner Elon Musk: the blue bird is history, the platform’s new logo is an “X”. The change was implemented on Monday morning. Musk announced this in a series of tweets on Sunday. “And soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, to all the birds,” he wrote, referring to the online platform’s previous emblem.

Marketing consultancy Metaforce co-founder Allen Adamson said the addition to Twitter came as no surprise given Musk’s longstanding association with the letter “X.” After acquiring the short message service for around $44 billion last October, the tech entrepreneur announced that the purchase of Twitter was “an accelerator for the creation of X, the everything app”.

Billionaire’s portfolio

Musk’s space company, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, is commonly known as SpaceX. And in 1999, he co-founded a start-up called X.com, an online financial services company that the world now knows as PayPal. “Don’t know what subtle clues gave it away but I like the letter X,” Musk tweeted with a wink.

“X” as the “global marketplace” of ideas

Hours later, experienced manager Linda Yaccarino called to word, who Musk appointed as the new head of Twitter in May. It’s extremely rare – in life and in business – that you get a second chance to make a big impression, she tweeted. “Twitter has made a huge impact and changed the way we communicate. Now X will go further and transform the global city square.”

X will be “the future state of unlimited interactivity, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities with a focus on audio, video, messaging and payments/banking”.

However, the innovation was met with skepticism on Twitter. Marketing expert Adamson said the change will confuse many Twitter users who are already annoyed by Musk’s other big innovations. “You won’t understand,” Adamson explained. Some German users already answered with the hashtag #EinXfuereinU.

Even the new subscription model met with a lot of criticism

Earlier this year, Musk launched a paid subscription on Twitter with an $8-a-month subscription to boost the company’s revenue. Since the takeover by the Tesla boss, sales on the online platform have plummeted. He laid off nearly three quarters of the original workforce to cut costs and avoid bankruptcy.

In the first few months of the Musk era, numerous advertisers left the short message service, which is actually heavily dependent on advertising revenue. The move away from advertisers has been attributed in part to changes critics say have fueled the spread of hate speech on Twitter. At the end of April, Musk claimed that advertisers had returned, but withheld details.

Twitter recently faced new competition from the Threads app from Facebook parent company Meta.

