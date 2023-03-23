Home Business Farewell: Hella boss receives severance payment of €5.9 million
Farewell: Hella boss receives severance payment of €5.9 million

Farewell: Hella boss receives severance payment of €5.9 million

Rolf Breidenbach led the Hella company for 18 years.
picture alliance / dpa | Maja Hitij

Rolf Breidenbach, head of the automotive supplier Hella, has left the company and will receive a severance payment of 5.9 million euros.

Hella was previously bought by French competitor Faurecia for 5.5 billion euros.

In such scenarios, the Management Board is given the option of leaving the company with a severance payment.

This farewell was worth it: Rolf Breidenbach, the boss of the automotive supplier Hella for many years, has left the company and can look forward to a total remuneration of 13.8 million euros.

The sum also includes a severance payment of 5.9 million euros. The figures come from the published report of the group, about which the HE DOES reported.

Hella was taken over for 5.5 billion euros

Hella was previously bought by French competitor Faurecia for 5.5 billion euros. In such scenarios, the Management Board is given the option of leaving the company with a severance payment.

Not only Breidenbach, but also Frank Huber, Board Member responsible for the lighting division, left the company. The managing directors Lea Corzilius and Björn Twiehaus are also leaving, receiving severance payments of 1.2 and 1.5 million euros respectively.

