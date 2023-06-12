Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the Fininvest galaxy is growing

Silvio Berlusconi, the bag “amazes”. Stocks climb after news of leader FI’s passing

The news of death of Silvio Berlusconi has had, as foreseeable, significant repercussions on the titles of its listed companies in Bag. In an unexpected way, however, it is about fluctuations anything but negative, the three shares of the financial holding company Fininvest undergo “a positive injection”.

The most relevant leap concerns the simple title – which shares with two categories of shares A and B and is worth just under 1.5 billion on the stock exchange – with a value of 0.70 euro, which recorded an increase of +2.32%. Per Mondadori on the rise more moderate, the current value is 1.98 euros, after +1.54%While Mediolanum stay the most stable of the three on the marketwith a increase of +0.39% and a value per share of 8,22 euro. The securities of the Knight’s financial assets had already skyrocketed last week on the occasion of the “suspicious” hospitalization.

The scenario that is taking place in these first hours following the news of Silvio Berlusconi’s death was predictable. In particular, it was the fact – which, in fact, is being realized – that in primis they were took by storm the shares of the television group. This is because the media sector has always been the most representative of the entrepreneurial history of the Knight that his children and the whole family have “inherited” as treasure for the present and for the future of the companyput to the test byadvent of Pay TV which gnawed at the audience of all the generalist TV networks. Now it would be foolhardy to venture predictions, but the financial market has certainly undergone a big jolt, given that the death of Silvio Berlusconi has officially decreed the succession dispute of the built empire.

Berlusconi and the legacy to his children: the Fininvest “safe”.

There are understandably many allusions circulating regarding the legacy of the financial empire left by Silvio Berlusconi with his departure. Speaking of succession, in fact, the numbers to consider are the following, he reports Milan Finance. Above the holding company Fininvest – into which the three titles converge – there are seven personal holdings.

